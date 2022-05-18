Gage Gohl is healthy, ready for Sioux Falls Lincoln High's pursuit of 8 straight state tennis titles

Sioux Falls Lincoln tennis player Gage Gohl just had to sit and watch. Gohl, who had suffered a injury to the side of his calf, had tried to play through it as he always had done, but it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to.

Lincoln head coach Tom Krueger didn’t want Gohl to rush back anyway, especially against the strongest teams the Patriots would face.

It was April 9, and Lincoln was playing Sioux Falls Washington in its fifth match of the season. The Warriors were surging to start the season, but Lincoln — winners of the last seven Class AA state championships — had been able to best them the last few years. But this match, Washington (who finished the season 18-1) came out strong. Gohl was “optimistic,” still. But he wanted to be out there.

“All our guys were right there, and we were competing at a level that was close to where we needed to be even though it was early on in the year,” Gohl said. “But it just kind of motivated me to get back out there, help the guys.”

Gohl returned and now is finally feeling 100% after playing at less than that for nearly an entire season. The Gustavus commit and one of the best tennis players in all of South Dakota, Gohl is back to leading his team in flight one in pursuit of the Patriots’ eighth-straight state title when the Class AA tennis state tournament begins Thursday.

“He’s so dedicated,” Krueger said. “He's finally getting his legs under him and starting to play well.”

Gohl doesn’t remember the exact moment, but at some point during the state basketball tournament, where Gohl was a starting guard for a Lincoln team that took home the consolation championship, he rolled his ankle. In trying to protect himself from an injury to his ankle, he hyperextended his calf.

The second practice of the tennis season, Gohl wanted to give playing a try. He was going to take it easy by playing doubles, limiting his side-to-side movement. But he realized that even that was too much. He couldn’t move side to side. Up and back.

“If you've ever seen Gage play, he's just a very physical, very fast, quick guy,” Krueger said. “He needs his legs, and to not be able to go side to side as he normally does was really a detriment.”

So, Gohl took some time off. He didn’t want to risk injuring himself more severely, where he may be hurt headed into the state tournament, too. But all the three weeks he sat, he was never really off. While the team was practicing, Krueger said he was with the trainer every day working on his leg. He played and won his first match of the season against Aberdeen Central, but then had to sit out again.

Yet in watching the Washington match, he ramped up his activity again. He started hitting with his brother, and committed to improving the one thing that he could do without needing his legs: his serve.

Just a few practices later, he was back on the court ahead of the Patriots’ match against Harrisburg. This time for good. In early May, Lincoln had matchups with O’Gorman and Washington in just three days. Towards the end of the season, Krueger typically shifts the team’s focus toward doubles, but Gohl hadn’t played a singles match outside of the few when he returned in the last six months. He asked if he could play some at full speed in practice.

“We have some of the best competition in the state wearing red and blue and white right next to us,” Gohl said. “So that was a big thing that I felt would help not only me, but the rest of the team as well.”

Frustration with an inability to go full speed “comes and goes,” he said, but Gohl won every one of his matches for the rest of the season. He’s 14-0 heading into the biggest week of the season and his last four matches have been the best he’s felt all season long.

“I'm feeling good,” Gohl said. “Ultimately, we've all been practicing and playing for this weekend. And we feel like we're gonna bring our best tennis to the table at the best time of the year.”

