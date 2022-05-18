ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Chapter 5: Sender – Kitty Hawk

 4 days ago

Recap: Sender goes with Uncle Adam to meet the Wright brothers and they offer Sender a job to come with them to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, to take photos of their flights. Sender is thrilled, but there’s one difficulty and that is: He isn’t sure if Bubby will approve of his...

Letter to the Editor: Above and beyond

It should come as no surprise that when you live in area with a small population you depend on your friends and neighbors in times of emergency. But I want to especially hold up Sabrina Hatfield and Elaine Hooper, veterinarian Dr. Burkart and our Colington friends Patti and Mike for being more than good neighbors.
Flip It and Reverse It Edition

What was in the water in Virginia Beach? Starting in the ’90s and peaking in the ’00s, Pharrell Williams, Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, and Missy Elliott—friends and family from the Tidewater Region—made nerdy pop normal on the charts. Their productions whirred, gurgled, pinged and rumbled—the handiwork of studio geeks—while their lyrics embraced the freaky: Missy demanding that you work it…Pharrell declaring he’s a hustler, baby…Timbaland bringing sexy back.
Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Enjoy Fresh Coastal North Carolina Shrimp!

We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
Marilyn A. Meads of Elizabeth City, May 18

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
North Carolina State
Kitty Hawk, NC
Worrell 1000 touches down in Kill Devil Hills, final leg looms

"It's gonna be a total relief, finally we can relax. There's so much stress with keeping the thing rolling, it's what we're here for." Team Rudees member and Worrell 1000 legend Randy Smyth has his eyes on the finish. The iconic catamaran race has not been kind to sailors in 2022, the natural conditions battling the competitors every step of the way.
Outer Banks Town Warns Beachgoers To Stop Doing This One Thing

With the summer beach season fast approaching, one North Carolina coastal town is sounding the alarm over a danger many people never think about. “I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back,” the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted on its Facebook page. “Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous.”
“Maids to Virginia”

It’s 1621 as you meet two of the young maids recently arrived at Jamestown to fulfill the Virginia Company’s desire to stabilize the colony through marriage to the eligible young men of Virginia. Listen as they tell of their hopes, fears and reactions to their new home in the wilderness.
Paul A. Stevenson of Elizabeth City, May 17

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
A lifeline for Hatteras Island

The new “Jug Handle Bridge’ moves storm-damaged N.C. 12 over the Pamlico Sound. For years, the ocean has been trying to reclaim a stretch of the only road connecting Hatteras Island to the rest of the world. Now she can have it. The long-awaited “Jug Handle Bridge” bypasses...
Port Warwick Summer Concert Series 2022

The Port Warwick Summer Concert Series is back! The FREE concerts are held Wednesdays from 6 – 9 p.m., May 25 – August 31, at William Styron Square in Newport News. Bring your own lawn chairs (no tents unless you are a sponsor), blankets, food and drinks (beer and wine are allowed). There will be a great selection of food trucks to purchase from or enjoy the music and dine on one of Port Warwick restaurant patios. FREE parking for the concerts is available in the Sentara parking lot. Now in its 17th year, the Port Warwick Summer Concert Series was the first free outdoor summer concert series in the area and has become one of the most popular and well-attended weekly outdoor events in Newport News. The concerts are comprised of a broad musical variety including jazz, blues, rock and roll, samba and folk. Visit the event website for the complete schedule of performers.
Oregon Inlet currently unnavigable to vessels

On May 18, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District (USACE) performed a condition survey of the Federal Navigation Project at Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, in response to the weather system that the entire North Carolina coast was subjected to the week of May 8, 2022. The Oregon Inlet...
Port of Virginia to become deepest on U.S. East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
Spiderman makes history at NHRA Virginia Nationals

In an incredible showcase of speed, Larry “Spiderman” McBride delivered the fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history on Saturday at Virginia Motorsports Park, making a historic Top Fuel Motorcycle run during the weekend’s Virginia NHRA Nationals. McBride’s spectacular blast of 268.38 mph gave him the fastest...
