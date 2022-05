For decades, the bus map of Queens has seen few changes, but with a decline in revenue resulting from the pandemic, the MTA released a set of proposed routes designed to increase ridership and speed up commuting. In central Queens, which has the largest Jewish population in the borough, the changes will connect the communities and offer new options for transfers to the subway. Last Thursday, the agency held a virtual session where residents of Community Board 8 offered feedback on the proposed routes.

