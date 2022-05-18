Police release IDs of men killed outside Lawrence Hy-Vee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Lawrence police identified the two men killed in a shooting outside a Hyvee store Tuesday night. It happened at 9:40 p.m.

The victims are 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick and 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton. Both men were from Lawrence.

Police said Amick was in an SUV, and Sutton and another man were in a truck. They had some kind of interaction near 23rd Street and Harper.

Investigators said the three men ended up in a confrontation at 23rd Street and Iowa. It continued into the Hy-Vee parking lot on Clinton Parkway, where the shooting happened.

Officers questioned four people about the shooting, but they have since been released from custody.

Police ask anyone who witnessed any of the events leading up to the shooting, or the actual shooting, to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-830-7430.

