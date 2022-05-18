ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Police release IDs of men killed outside Lawrence Hy-Vee

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwoNU_0fi3wmiW00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Lawrence police identified the two men killed in a shooting outside a Hyvee store Tuesday night. It happened at 9:40 p.m.

The victims are 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick and 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton. Both men were from Lawrence.

Police said Amick was in an SUV, and Sutton and another man were in a truck. They had some kind of interaction near 23rd Street and Harper.

City of Wichita files lawsuit against Genesis Health Clubs

Investigators said the three men ended up in a confrontation at 23rd Street and Iowa. It continued into the Hy-Vee parking lot on Clinton Parkway, where the shooting happened.

Officers questioned four people about the shooting, but they have since been released from custody.

Police ask anyone who witnessed any of the events leading up to the shooting, or the actual shooting, to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-830-7430.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

TPD: Teen found at 28th & Adams died of suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says the 17-year-old male found dead at a southeast Topeka intersection over the weekend took his own life. Officials say officers were called to SE 28th and Adams at 4:24 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a single-vehicle traffic accident. When they...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ids#Violent Crime#Wdaf#Hyvee#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Body found inside Chanute home following explosion

CHANUTE, Kans. (KSNF) — Authorities are investigating a death in the wake of a house explosion that took place in Chanute last weekend. Chanute fire crews were called out to South Evergreen Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, on what was initially thought to be a house fire. They later found that an explosion had […]
CHANUTE, KS
KSN News

Suspect injured in Junction City officer-involved shooting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Junction City Saturday was left injured. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) received a call around 5:15 p.m. from a woman reporting that a man was outside of her home, located in the 700 block […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

KBI: Man wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Junction City, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female subject called 911 to report that a man was...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting on 79th Terrace, Campbell

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 79th Terrace and Campbell at around 2:20 p.m. Police say they found a male on the street and unresponsive. He was found dead on the scene, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Traffic stop turns drug bust for Osage County Sherriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sherriff’s Office found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a routine traffic stop on Friday, May 20th. The stop took place near US Highway 75 and K-296 Highway. The driver has been identified as 58-year old Larry Morrow of Richmond, KS. During...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an injury accident that left one person dead. TPD was called to the scene at 4:24 am, at 28th and Adams on reports of a single vehicle traffic accident. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old male,...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Five injured after crash on Gregory Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles and two adults have been injured as a result of a crash near Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. Kansas City police say that the accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Family of Kansas City homicide victim pleads for answers

The family of Aaron Eichelberger is pleading for answers after he was killed in Kansas City last weekend. On Saturday, they remembered the 42-year-old father of five and called for justice. Eichelberger’s family held a balloon release at Maple View Park in Grandview. Police say Eichelberger was shot last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One adult found dead near vehicle early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was called to the scene at around 4:20 am at 28th and Adams. The Watch Commander says when police arrived they found the person laying on the ground and pronounced them deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Teenager seriously hurt after crash on scooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager was seriously hurt in a crash in a Kansas City, MO southside neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the teen was driving a mini-scooter without any lights on Wallace Ave. at around 9:12 p.m. Officers say he drove through a stop sign at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy