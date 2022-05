Nelli came to us when the family job situation changed, and no one is home to train this puppy. It was decided to find her a new owner before she became unmanageable. Nelli has a lot of energy and is very playful. She can sit on command but needs work on other commands. Nelli likes kids and other dogs. Nelli has been spayed and is 31 pounds. To set up a time to meet Nelli, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO