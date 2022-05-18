Barbara A. Ely, 86, of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully in her home on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born on August 16, 1935, and grew up in Atlantic Highlands She then lived in Monmouth Beach and Sea Girt, in that order. Barbara started her career at the young age of 16, when she first went to work for the telephone company in the switchboard room. She stayed with AT&T Bell Telephone, advancing remarkably well over the 35 years of her career, working her way up to become a regional manager. After retiring from AT&T, Barbara went into desktop publishing. She was a savvy “tech” person throughout her life.

Barbara did many things to expand her horizons. While she was working at AT&T, Barbara attended Brookdale Community College. In retirement, she traveled to the Chautauqua Institute every summer for 20 years, where she participated in “exploring the best in human values and the enrichment of life” ( chq.org ).

Fundamental for Barbara was her code of love and tolerance. She participated in groups for over 39 years of growth, spirituality, and health. Her circles enriched her life as well as giving her the opportunity to do good in the world. Barbara liked nothing better than to serve others for a higher purpose.

Barbara was a deeply devoted member of the Unity by the Shore church. Back in the days of the videotape, Barbara would film the Sunday service, then bring the taped recording to the local television station to be aired, where she would introduce it on camera herself. In addition, Barbara wrote and published the Unity by the Shore newsletter, Flying High. She served as a Unity board member for decades. She collected prayer requests and sent them to Silent Unity. She was also a member of the local prayer team. Through all her roles, Barbara demonstrated just how precious Unity by the Shore was for her.

Barbara appreciated nature and the quieter side of life. She enjoyed gardening, exchanging greeting cards, and generally making things peaceful and lovely. For Barbara, being still in spiritual meditation was key to finding the answers to life’s many challenges.

Over the years, Barbara has touched the lives of many with her wisdom, her gentleness, her playful wit, and her hard work. She has been an inspiration to us all and will be missed terribly.

Barbara was predeceased by her life-partner, Jean Badgley, but is survived by Jean’s daughter, Barbara Kulberg, her son-in-law, Mitchell Kulberg, and her grandchildren, Bruce Kulberg and Audrey Kulberg, all of Tinton Falls. Barbara is also survived by her sister Lorraine’s children, Dave Forsman and wife Shelley of Seaville, and Rick Forsman and wife Enid of Asbury Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Unity by the Shore church ( www.unitybytheshore.org ), the American Heart Association ( www.heart.org/help ), or the National Federation for the Blind ( www.nfb.org ).