ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

THERE’LL BE EYES IN THE SKIES OVER SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll want to keep your eyes on the road, but others may have their eyes on your driving from above in Sheboygan County next week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be sending...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured

The fire that tore through a Fitchburg apartment complex late Tuesday night claimed the life of a 64-year-old man. COVID-19 memoir helps Fort Atkinson man find ‘closure’ in wife’s death. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As a new book highlights, each life lost during the pandemic is...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY NOW HAS MEDIUM LEVEL OF COVID-19 ACTIVITY

After enjoying an extended period of low activity, newly-released COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control has Sheboygan County experiencing a “Medium” level of community transmission. Manitowoc and Calumet are the only neighboring counties remaining low, while Ozaukee and Washington Counties have reached a high level of...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Brown County, WI
Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Roadway Closed This Morning

A small stretch of roadway will be closed this morning in Sheboygan. Crews from the Forestry Division will be on North 25th Street between Seamann and Superior Avenues to remove a dying tree starting at 9:00 this morning. They will be on hand until around noon, and motorists are being...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a situation involving an armed man on the roof of an east side church has been resolved safely. Police responded to calls to S. Matthias St. at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the roof of the church at St. Bernadette’s Parish on nearby Lourdes St. He fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again. No one was hurt.
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#In The Skies#The State Patrol
WSAW

Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a peculiar case involving a dead dog to come forward. Investigators said on May 16, the body of a small dog was found floating in Twin Lake. The lake is located in the town of Springwater, south of Waupaca.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD reminds drivers of special equipment on squad car

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is utilizing a set of cameras to check license plates while they pass by drivers. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, one of their squad cars has an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR). How does the ALPR actually...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge is closed

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for man possibly in Green Bay, Appleton area

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who they need to question about an ongoing missing child investigation and outstanding warrants. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, officers say they believe Richard House is currently...
ONEIDA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Appleton lawmakers concerned by threats

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dylan James Kazda, 30, Milwaukee, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Fentanyl) 2nd and Subsequent Offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count2; The defendant is sentenced to ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. The court finds that the defendant has ninety (90) days sentence credit. The defendant is ordered to pay the costs of the action in the amount of $443.00 during the period of probation in count 1. Count 1: Sentence withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Seek and maintain fulltime employment, schooling, treatment or combination to equal fulltime; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to a DNA sample. The Court approves transfer of probation.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy