Cleburne, TX

Cleburne pilot dies in small plane crash in a pasture next to his home

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

A Cleburne pilot has been killed in a single-engine plane crash near his home.

Tuesday night, just past 6:00 p.m., officials say a small plane crashed nose down into a pasture along South Nolan Road about six miles northwest of Rio Vista.

The front of the plane from the cockpit forward virtually disintegrated on impact and pilot Joshua Kirkpatrick was killed immediately. The plane crashed in a pasture adjacent to Kirkpatrick's home. Investigators confirm he was the only one aboard. It will be some weeks, at least, before the NTSB determines the cause of the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Pasture#Pilot#Traffic Accident
