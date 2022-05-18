Michael Fabricant condemned for ‘shameful’ joke about Tory MP accused of rape

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has been condemned for making a “shameful” joke about one of his colleagues being accused of rape.

The MP for Lichfield appeared to make light of the accusation after the Metropolitan Police revealed that they had detained an unnamed man in his 50s on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has told the MP in question to stay away from parliament, but has not suspended the party whip.

“I am expecting a strong turnout of Conservative MPs at PMQs today,” Mr Fabricant tweeted in jest on Wednesday.

He added: “Not only to demonstrate their strong support for Boris! BUT also to prove they are NOT the one told by the Chief Whip to stay at home. I’ll be there!”

Labour MP Chris Bryant led the outraged response on Twitter, telling Mr Fabricant: “This shows absolutely shameful disregard for the alleged victims. You should take this down immediately.”

The Tory cabinet minister Simon Hart also described the comments as “idiotic” and “insensitive”, telling BBC Politics Live: “It attempts to make light of a really serious situation – I despair when I read stuff like that”.

Labour’s Charlotte Nichols said one of the grimmest things about working in Westminster “the fact people like Fabricant here trivialise these as a laughing matter or quirky bit of gossip complete with emoji.”

The Independent understands that the Conservative whips’ office have spoken to Mr Fabricant over the “inappropriate” tweet.

Mr Fabricant later added: “No-one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers”.

The MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences has now been released on bail pending further enquiries by Scotland Yard.

In an updated statement on Wednesday, the Met police said the man has “been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-June”, adding: “An investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the Tories will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

Asked why the whip was not being removed, the prime minister’s press secretary, who told reporters on Wednesday Mr Johnson was “shocked” by the allegations, said: “I appreciate there will be a lot of questions on this topic but while there is an ongoing investigation I hope you will understand that it won’t be appropriate for me to comment on that specific question.

“It is a matter for the whips. You will have seen they have commented on this in terms of a decision on the whip being reviewed once the investigation has concluded.”

However, the Prospect union, which represents hundreds of staff working in the parliament, said firmer action is needed by the party.

Deputy general secretary Garry Graham said: “What will it take for parliament to finally take its responsibility to its staff and visitors seriously and suspend access to the estate for parliamentarians under investigation for sexual offences?”