What’s Hot! - Michael Jackson album with new songs to be released soon

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Fans of Michael Jackson will be thrilled to learn about a new album with new music is coming out this fall!

The music will be released in time for the 40th anniversary of Jackson's classic 'Thriller' album - the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of 'Thriller 40.'

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like 'Beat It', 'Thriller' and 'Billie Jean' while the second CD will include some of Jackson's never-released tracks.

‘Thriller 40' is due out on Nov. 18.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

