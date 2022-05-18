ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lala Anthony Shows Off Her New PrettyLittleThing Edit Just In Time For Summer

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDWDc_0fi3u57400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yZNs_0fi3u57400

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty


Lala has a new PrettyLittleThing edit that’s arriving just in time for summer and per usual, it’s everything!

The actress and television personality took to Instagram to show off a few pieces from her latest collection as she modeled the looks for her 13.1 million Instagram followers.

In a carousel post, the beauty rocked a one-shouldered, sandy-colored dress that featured an asymmetrical hem and a side cut out. She paired the look with gold, lace-up heels, and minimal jewelry, only wearing small hoop earrings to match her ensemble. As for her hair, she wore her long locs in a beach wave hairstyle which she parted over to the side to frame her face.

“My NEW @prettylittlething edit is perfect for summer so many sexy and edgy looks to spice up your summer fits! Shop now @prettylittlething, ” she captioned the post while tagging the fashion retailer. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

Many of Lala’s followers were loving the look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “ We love to see it! ,” while another wrote, “ WOW STUNNING.”

Lala’s latest edit features an array of summertime looks including maxi dresses, two piece ensembles and bright bold colors, all at affordable prices. To shop the look, click here.

DON’T MISS… LaLa Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years Lala Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding And Hilariously Celebrates On Instagram: ‘I Told Y’all It’s Tasha & Keisha Til The End’ LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

The post Lala Anthony Shows Off Her New PrettyLittleThing Edit Just In Time For Summer appeared first on HelloBeautiful .

The post Lala Anthony Shows Off Her New PrettyLittleThing Edit Just In Time For Summer appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Naturi Naughton
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Prettylittlething#Jewelry#La La
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Free Lil Meech! ‘BMF’ Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch

'BMF' star Lil Meech has reportedly been arrested allowing a love for expensive jewelry lead him to stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. The post Free Lil Meech! ‘BMF’ Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch appeared first on Black America Web. The post Free Lil Meech! ‘BMF’ Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
101.1. The Wiz

Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor who has just been crowned as the season seven winner of "The Masked Singer!" The post Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ appeared first on HelloBeautiful. The post Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
TV & VIDEOS
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy