KMOX News Radio

Shooting of woman, leads to chase, suicide by suspect

By Sean Michael Lisle
 2 days ago

KIRKWOOD, MO (KMOX) - Police call it a murder-suicide that left 2 people dead and an officer injured in Fenton Tuesday evening.

St. Louis County officers first responded at 5:25 to a "shots fired" call on North Highway Drive in Fenton. Police say they were shot at by a man in a car that was speeding away. No officers were hit, but one was hurt by shattered glass.

A woman was found dead in the parking lot at the scene.

A chase of the vehicle lasted about 10 minutes, and ended in Kirkwood where the man turned the gun on himself. No identities have been released.

