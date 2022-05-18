ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

No One Injured In Rt. 422 Rollover Crash

By Tyler Friel
wbut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night on Route 422 in Summit Township. The one vehicle...

www.wbut.com

Comments / 0

wbut.com

One Hurt in Butler Township Crash

A local woman is recovering following an accident last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that were stopped...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Shenango Township Crash

One motorist was injured following a crash that occurred late last week in Shenango Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, 41-year-old Nicole Kelyman of Conneautville was allegedly traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 376 just before 11pm on Friday (May 20th). Authorities say that Kelyman’s vehicle then struck a second vehicle that attempted to swerve out of the way.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tractor-trailer catches fire in Springdale; businesses damaged

A tractor-trailer hauling a load of coffee up Pittsburgh Street in Springdale caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing its front tires to blow out and damage nearby businesses. No injuries were reported. The incident happened about 1:40 p.m., according to Springdale police. Traffic on the street was rerouted on three blocks...
SPRINGDALE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Helicopter transports one to hospital after motorcycle crash

CRANBERRY — One person was transported by helicopter from the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Friday evening. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Unionville Road and Progress Avenue. According to dispatch, a portion of Unionville Road was closed following the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Police Asking Public for Information on Hit-and-Run Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened on State Route 257, near Tassone’s Pizza, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Thursday, May 19, around 2:55 p.m. According to police,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
explore venango

Police Release Details on DUI Crash in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a recent DUI crash in Cornplanter Township. According to a report released on Thursday, troopers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Grandview Road, Cornplanter Township, Venango County, on Sunday, April 10, around 10:49 a.m., after receiving a report of a one-vehicle accident.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WSPY NEWS

Man who died in car versus bicycle crash identified

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a car versus bicycle crash Tuesday night as 25-year-old Clayton Dubbs, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The crash happened just after 8:30 on Shabbona Grove Road, south of Waterman. Police say 21-year-old Cade N. Bauer, of Waterman, was driving east on Shabbona Grove Road. Dubbs was also eastbound when the crash happened. The sheriff's office notes that Dubbs was riding in the middle of the lane and did not have any reflective clothing or a helmet on after dark. There were also no reflective lights on the bicycle.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wbut.com

Child Seat Safety Seat Check Event

State police in Butler will be conducting a child seat safety check tomorrow. The free event will happen in the Sam’s Club parking lot inside the Moraine Point Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon. State police will be checking and making sure child safety seats are properly installed. Those...
BUTLER, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Investigate Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident

A City of Erie intersection is closed as police investigate a hit-and-run motorcycle accident on the east side, according to reports from the scene. It was reported at E. 28th and Perry St. just before 2 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle, which then reportedly took off. The...
ERIE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ohioville Deadly Accident Victmin Identified

(Ohioville, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer has identified the victim of the Tuesday morning head -on collision on Midland Road in Ohioville. Gabauer said in an e-mail that Anita Goatley, who is in her 50’s and from the Midland area, died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and trunk. Ohioville Police Chief Joe Strati said Goatley’s car hit the semi head-on as she was driving toward Midland. He said that Ohioville police and firefighters were on the scene of the fatal head on accident involving a semi truck and Goatley’s car for several hours. The accident occurred on Midland Road shortly after at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
MIDLAND, PA

Comments / 0

