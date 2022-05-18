ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Jeremy Shaffer and Chris Deluzio to Face Off in the 17th To Replace Conor Lamb

beavercountyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo of Jeremy Shaffer taken by Beaver County Radio’s Curtis Walsh at the Beaver County Republican Debate at the Fez) (Beaver County, Pa.) Republican Jeremy Shaffer will...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Central Valley ‘s Preliminary 2022-23 Budget Introduced

(Monaca, Pa.) Central Valley School Board’s 2022-23 preliminary budget of $41,179,491 represents a 2.77 millage tax increase and was introduced at Thursday night’s board meeting. Adoption will take place in 30 days, and will be available for public review 20 days prior to final adoption. Real estate tax...
MONACA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wednesday’s AMBC: Mike Rubino Returns

Mike Rubino of the United Way of Beaver County joins Matt Drzik on A.M. Beaver County following the 8:35 news on Wednesday. Frank Sparks gets the morning started with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Solicitor Resigns, Interim Solicitor Named

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Supervisors announced at Monday night’s meeting that Nicholas Urick, their solicitor has resigned. They approved the resignation and named Vincent A. Tucceri, a partner in GTN Law from Pittsburgh interim solicitor. The Center Grange Primary School Land Development Plan as recommended by...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Beaver County, PA
Elections
City
Beaver, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Thursday Teleforum with Huntington Business Spotlight AND The Best of Beaver County

Thursday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow begins with the Huntington Business Spotlight, featuring Scott Monit from Brown Dog Signs! And as it’s Thursday, it’s another episode of The Best of Beaver County with Mike Romigh! Beaver County Times entertainment editor Scott Tady will make his regular Thursday appearance to lay out the entertainment options for the weekend too! Teleforum is on the air every weekday from 9:10 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3 presented by St. Barnabas, and now also on 95.7fm!
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Votes in New Member, and Adopts 2022-23 Tentative Budget

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board has a new member, Leon Seaburn was voted in to replace Stephanie Mason who resigned last month. Board president Larita Stewart submitted her resignation last month , She will leave the district effective June, 2022. A replacement will be voted on at the board’s June meeting.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: Beaver Falls Mayor Kenya Johns Looks To Summer Events And To Future “Consistency”

“Consistency is key, and from that consistency great things are going to continue to happen.”. Beaver Falls mayor Kenya Johns sat down with Matt Drzik on the May 17 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the upcoming summer in the city, with several major events taking place over the next six weeks. She also discussed the purpose of accountability and the key elements for the city to evolve over the next several weeks.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Lamb
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: United Way Of Beaver County To Hold 7th Annual Recognition Dinner On June 9

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The United Way of Beaver County will be celebrating another year of excellence in charity and hard work with their 7th Annual Recognition Dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the Club at Shadow Lakes in Aliquippa. The event begins at 6:00 PM and will recognize some of the top contributing organizations over the last year.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

B.C. Chamber Announces New President

(Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors via press release announced the hiring of Donna Lee Siple as the new President of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce effective Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Donna Lee joins the Chamber staff as a former Chief Executive Officer of...
BEAVER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Friday’s AMBC: Baptists & Books

On Friday’s show, Matt Drzik talks to Reverend Cordell Fountain of the First Baptist Church in Midland at 8:10, followed by Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls director Rachel Crisci at 8:35 on A.M. Beaver County. Frank Sparks gets the show rolling with the latest local news at 6:30...
MIDLAND, PA
beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Foundation Announces The Beaver Valley Fraternal Order of Police Scholarship for Criminal Justice Studies

(Photo provided with release(left to right) CCBC’s Foundation Executive Director Kolton Hodner and Beaver Valley Lodge #4 Fraternal Order of Police President and Chief of Police for Monaca, David Piuri. ) (Monaca, Pa.) The CCBC Foundation announced a new scholarship endowed by the Beaver Valley Fraternal Order of Police...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precincts#Republicans#Republican Debate#Beaver County Radio#Democratic
beavercountyradio.com

Thursday’s AMBC: Using Diamonds To Search For Gold

On Thursday, Beaver County Radio sports director Bob Barrickman joins Matt Drzik to talk about the WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs. The interview happens at 8:35 following news on A.M Beaver County. Speaking of news, Frank Sparks starts everything off at 6:30 tomorrow on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Clinton Avenue Bridge Approach Improvements Thursday in Oakdale

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing repairs on the approach of the Route 978 (Clinton Avenue) bridge over the north branch of Robinson Run in Oakdale Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, May 19 weather permitting. Bridge narrowing will occur on the Route 978 structure located between...
OAKDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
beavercountyradio.com

Ohioville Deadly Accident Victmin Identified

(Ohioville, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer has identified the victim of the Tuesday morning head -on collision on Midland Road in Ohioville. Gabauer said in an e-mail that Anita Goatley, who is in her 50’s and from the Midland area, died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and trunk. Ohioville Police Chief Joe Strati said Goatley’s car hit the semi head-on as she was driving toward Midland. He said that Ohioville police and firefighters were on the scene of the fatal head on accident involving a semi truck and Goatley’s car for several hours. The accident occurred on Midland Road shortly after at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
MIDLAND, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Bob Barrickman Breaks Down WPIAL Baseball & Softball Playoffs

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I’m confident that we’re going to have a number of teams that make a serious run.”. Those words were spoken by Beaver County Radio sports director Bob Barrickman on the May 19 edition of A.M. Beaver County, as he spoke with Matt Drzik about the 2022 WPIAL Baseball and Softball Playoffs that started earlier this week.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Turtle Creek Man Found Guilty of Using Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicles at Popular Venues in the Pittsburgh Area

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) After deliberating for approximately one hour, a federal jury returned a verdict finding 41-year-old Iklas Davis, of Turtle Creek, guilty of one count of conspiracy, one count of use of unauthorized devices and one count of aggravated identity theft. Davis was tried before United States District Judge J....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy