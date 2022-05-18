Jeremy Shaffer and Chris Deluzio to Face Off in the 17th To Replace Conor Lamb

(Ohioville, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer has identified the victim of the Tuesday morning head -on collision on Midland Road in Ohioville. Gabauer said in an e-mail that Anita Goatley, who is in her 50’s and from the Midland area, died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and trunk. Ohioville Police Chief Joe Strati said Goatley’s car hit the semi head-on as she was driving toward Midland. He said that Ohioville police and firefighters were on the scene of the fatal head on accident involving a semi truck and Goatley’s car for several hours. The accident occurred on Midland Road shortly after at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

