Bronx, NY

Massive Bronx fire overtakes 4 buildings, 1 firefighter hurt

By Adam Warner, Glenn Schuck
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A huge fire overtook four buildings in the Bronx early Wednesday, causing one to collapse, before it was contained by firefighters, officials said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and no civilians were hurt in the inferno, which erupted at a vacant building on E. 143rd Street, near Willis Avenue, in Mott Haven around 2:45 a.m. before spreading to three adjoining multifamily homes. Only one of the four buildings was occupied at the time.

Citizen App video shows flames rising above the neighborhood before sunrise Wednesday.

Three-Alarm Fire Collapsed Multiple Buildings @CitizenApp

480 E 143rd St 2:51:35 AM EDT

About 100 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire at 420 E. 143rd St., which neighbors said was under renovation.

That building eventually collapsed, while two adjoining buildings partially collapsed after catching fire, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan.

While the fire was contained to the four buildings, the scene remained active into the morning.

Brennan said the blaze is under investigation by fire marshals due to the volume of fire upon arrival.

The city Department of Buildings will eventually evaluate the scene.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Mott Haven on Wednesday morning. Photo credit Glenn Schuck

