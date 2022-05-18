Arrest made in death of Dotty’s casino manager

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Dotty’s casino manager last week.

The man, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was taken into custody at a residence in Southern California on Monday night. The circumstances surrounding the arrest haven’t yet been made public

Police say the man backed over 60 year old Alicia Gibellina in the parking lot of the business at Flamingo and Jones. Gibellina had given chase to suspect after he stole a customer’s purse and fled the business.

Police say Gibellina backed off from the pursuit after the man showed a gun, and was struck by the car –which turned out to be stolen – as he backed out to leave the scene.