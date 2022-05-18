ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Encouraging proposal submitted for passenger air service in Salina

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL3BS_0fi3q5Fu00

Although the current carrier, SkyWest Airlines, has been quiet after announcing it will be terminating service in the community, the Salina Airport Authority is encouraged about the future of passenger service to and from Salina.

Tim Rogers, the executive director for the airport authority, updated the Salina City Commission on Monday about the situation, and said that a proposal was submitted last week to the United States Department of Transportation for Essential Air Service (EAS) to the airport.

"One proposal was received from Denver Air Connection ... proposing 50-seat regional jet service to and from Salina and Denver, with an option for continued operation also to and from Salina and Chicago," Rogers said.

Rogers said the Department of Transportation, Salina Regional Airport and the other 28 communities expected SkyWest to rescind its notice to terminate the service that was issued on March 10. He also said the lack of communication from SkyWest is stunning and described it as "aggravating" for Salina and the other communities affected by SkyWest's decision.

"The communities have done a lot of consultation with the air carrier, in coordination with (U.S. DOT)," Rogers said. "For proposals to be received on (May) 11 and for SkyWest to remain silent...really to me is stunning."

While Rogers said SkyWest's lack of communication has been disappointing, Denver Air Connection's proposal is a welcome sign to the Salina community, as the air carrier has a good reputation in offering EAS to other communities, including Pierre and Watertown, South Dakota.

"The South Dakota communities are pleased with the service," Rogers said.

Rogers said that while there is only one proposal submitted for Salina, the city is fortunate that it is for this level of service.

"Other communities, for example in Kansas and some other smaller communities, received proposals for single-engine turbo-prop service, nine-seat aircraft, a significant reduction from 30-50 seat regional jets," Rogers said.

He said Denver Air also visited Salina recently, and stayed much longer than the anticipated hour-and-a-half it was scheduled to be here, meeting with community partners including Kansas State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus about its professional pilot training program and 1 Vision Aviation, which does heavy-check maintenance on aircraft.

"In fact, the type of jets that Denver Air operates, there's six of them on the ramp at 1 Vision that are available for acquisition that (Denver Air) was able to look at," Rogers said.

The proposal, as it stands now, would be at least one non-stop flight to Denver with the option for another non-stop flight to that same city or to Chicago, with Rogers saying having a flight to Chicago being preferable and the commission agreeing.

The commission seemed pleased with the update, with Commissioner Greg Lenkiewicz calling the Denver Air proposal a "slam dunk."

Next steps for this process will be for U.S. D.O.T. to receive feedback about the proposal. Transportation, as the department providing the funding for EAS service, will ultimately make the final decision, but Rogers said the input by the city commission, with a preference of non-stop flights to both Denver and Chicago, will be passed along to U.S. D.O.T.

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday. During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces street work in southern part of city

The City of Salina released this morning the following information about street work in south Salina. From the City of Salina:. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead began replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne. During construction, the outside through...
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Salina, KS
Lifestyle
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
ktvo.com

Wind energy plants in Iowa, Kansas closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) -- Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Wheat Tour 2022, Day 1

About 83 people from 24 U.S. states plus Mexico and Canada, traveled in 20 cars on six routes between Manhattan and Colby, Kan., Tuesday, stopping at wheat fields every 15-20 miles along the routes, as part of the Wheat Quality Council’s 64th Annual Hard Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour. About...
COLBY, KS
KWCH.com

Report: Kansas at elevated risk of blackouts this summer

Teen mental health expert on talking about the dangers of drugs. Teen mental health expert explains how to talk to your child about the dangers of using drugs. A five-year-old boy is back home safe after he was taken by his mother who posed as a social worker. His father drove the getaway car.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Denver Air Connection
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriffs address ‘fentanyl crisis’ at Border

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Sheriffs visited the U.S. southern border on Friday to address a national “fentanyl crisis” that’s led to a spike in overdoses in the state. The sheriffs joined the state’s Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall to meet with border patrol officials and get a firsthand account of what they’re dealing with. […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Reminders, warnings for opening your pool this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita pool supply store is seeing an increase in business as pool owners prepare to open their pools for the summer. Dave’s Pool Store works with homeowners, commercial pools, apartment complexes, homeowner’s associations and more. Manager Megan Ray said foot traffic usually start to pick up in mid-May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Great Bend Post

Great Bend officials: Local sales tax will still apply to groceries

House Bill 2106 was signed into law last Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and Kansans will see the effects in their grocery bills next January. The “Axe the Food Tax” bill will gradually phase out the state sales tax on groceries. The current 6.5% state tax will be reduced to 4% on January 1, 2023, down to 2% the following year and completely eliminated by January 2025.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

At least one critical in possible southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police were on the scene of a possible shooting in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon, where at least one person is in critical condition. The call came in around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of S. Meridian Ave., near the intersection of I-235 and S Meridian Ave. Police […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend to purchase used KHP vehicle for police fleet

As the budget was approved last year for the City of Great Bend, the police department was given permission to order several vehicles for 2022 because they anticipated a delay in receiving those vehicles. Three of the vehicles the police department ordered arrived this past January and the department is still waiting on another.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita emergency veterinary hospital experiencing staffing shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita is experiencing a shortage of veterinarians causing it too potentially close periodically. The hospital, which is supposed to be open 24/7, had to close overnight earlier this month because of the staffing shortage. Medical Director Dr. Brock Lofgreen said until he finds more doctors, the problem will continue.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

540
Followers
467
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy