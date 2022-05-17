ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: Fifth in the Premier League is 'still progress' for Arsenal

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Stillman from the Arsenal Vision podcast tells The Football...

www.bbc.com

SkySports

Premier League Final Day: What's still to play for?

Champions: Title-chasing Man City and Liverpool will start the final day separated by a single point. Third place: Chelsea still need a point to mathematically secure third place although it would require an unprecedented swing on goal difference for Tottenham to leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side. Champions League qualification: Tottenham effectively...
The Independent

Premier League more difficult to win than Champions League, Pep Guardiola claims

Pep Guardiola maintains that winning the Premier League is tougher than achieving Champions League success.Guardiola’s Manchester City side are hoping to secure their fourth domestic title in five seasons on Sunday.Victory over Aston Villa in their final game will see City pip second-placed Liverpool to the crown regardless of the result of the Merseysiders’ clash with Wolves.Liverpool could still steal some of their limelight by going on to win the Champions League – something which has eluded Guardiola during his City tenure – but the Spaniard believes the Premier League is the greater prize.He said: “I would say it’s more...
FOX Sports

Premier League finale: title, Europe, relegation all in play

For the first time in Premier League history, the title, qualification for both the Champions League and the lower-ranked European competitions, and a relegation spot will all be decided on the final day of the season. Here’s a look at what’s at stake going into Sunday:. TITLE RACE.
The Guardian

Arsenal v Everton: match preview

A week ago, this had threatened to be a knife-edge affair for both teams. The reality will be very different unless Arsenal learn Norwich are doing them an almighty favour against Tottenham; they need to do their bit just in case but it may be hard for Mikel Arteta’s players to lift themselves after letting the initiative slip in their battle for fourth. Everton, on the other hand, have achieved their modest goal of staying up: perhaps they will be minded to cruise, or maybe Frank Lampard will urge them to show they can compete with the bigger boys next season. Nick Ames.
