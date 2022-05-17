The Football News Show: Fifth in the Premier League is 'still progress' for Arsenal

Pep Guardiola maintains that winning the Premier League is tougher than achieving Champions League success.Guardiola’s Manchester City side are hoping to secure their fourth domestic title in five seasons on Sunday.Victory over Aston Villa in their final game will see City pip second-placed Liverpool to the crown regardless of the result of the Merseysiders’ clash with Wolves.Liverpool could still steal some of their limelight by going on to win the Champions League – something which has eluded Guardiola during his City tenure – but the Spaniard believes the Premier League is the greater prize.He said: “I would say it’s more...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO