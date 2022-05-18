ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Fairfield names new assistant city manager

By Sue Kiesewetter
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD – Laurie Murphy will leave Butler County to become Fairfield’s assistant city manager June 6.

It is a move that puts in place the last member of Fairfield’s administrative team but leaves the county without a human resources director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3bRw_0fi3oLnL00

City manager Scott Timmer met Murphy while he worked as Butler County’s assistant administrator last year. During that time he said he worked closely with Murphy, developing a strong, mutual, respect with her.

“Ms. Murphy brings a wealth of experience in labor management, among other valuable skills, to our high-performing team and we are excited to get her on board so that we can continue to impactfully serve the city."

Upon his return to Fairfield as city manager in February, Timmer said he met with his senior staff to talk about qualities needed for the next assistant city manager – the same position Timmer vacated when he left for the county.

“We (Murphy and Timmer) developed a rapport that allowed us to achieve common goals,’’ Timmer said.

Added Murphy: “It was fortuitous that I had the opportunity to work with city manager Scott Timmer while he served as the assistant county administrator at Butler County.

“Even though he was not with the county very long, our respective problem-solving and goal achievement methodologies clicked and we worked together as if we had been long-time peers.”

A Fairfield resident, Murphy was one of seven external candidates initially interviewed, with three brought back for a second interview. No current employees applied for the position, Timmer said.

In her new role Murphy, who is also a lawyer, will earn $120,000 annually.

Murphy will be missed at the county, said Judi Boyko, Butler County’s administrator. When she leaves, the county will have to fill her position, Timmer’s position, and that of finance director.

“I am always sad when any of our employees – especially our directors – leave. This particular one hurts tremendously,’’ Boyko said.

“Laurie is a fantastic person. She is always the first to support the team, believes strongly in the quality of the work…she will be sorely missed.”

Although sad to see her leave, Boyko said it’s a good move for Murphy.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity. I want to support good people doing good things to achieve their goals,” Boyko said.

“How can I have anything but the best interest for her to do well and succeed?”

Murphy said she is grateful for her time at the county.

“I will miss the relationships I formed and the many people who supported, encourage, and influenced me during my tenure as director of human resources, Murphy said.

“Hopefully, my continued service the public sector for the city of Fairfield will provide further opportunity to interact with county personnel and operations.”

Murphy’s hiring completes Fairfield’s administrative team which has been in flux since the December 2020 resignation of then city manager Mark Wendling.

Fire chief Don Bennett was named acting city manager and served in that role for 13 months.

While searching for Wendling’s replacement, the city lost two assistant city managers – Dan Wendt resigned in January 2021. He was replaced by Timmer who had been the city’s finance director. Jake Burton replaced Timmer as finance director.

Timmer left last July to become Boyko’s assistant, but returned to Fairfield as city manager four months ago.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fairfield names new assistant city manager

Comments / 1

