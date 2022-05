Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Pixie and Dixie. Howdy, I’m Pixie. And I’m Dixie! We’re a pair of one-year-old bloodhound sisters looking for a home, preferably together. We were just pups the first time we were brought to VHS. Almost a year later, we’re back and bigger than ever! We’re looking for a home that has the time and space to reel in the unbridled hound pup in us. We do have a calm side and are so sweet to people and other dogs. $150 adoption fee for each but that includes all the normal stuff.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO