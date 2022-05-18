Police investigate hit-and-run incident in Hollywood; one person dead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another road rage incident in Miami-Dade County. This time, it happened in the middle of morning rush hour traffic. Police said a man was shot while driving his car near 7th Avenue and NW 103rd Street. “I ran over to see, and I didn’t see a problem but then he lifted his shirt, and his undershirt was all full of blood,” said Scott Hidnert, an employee at Traffic Ticket Office. Hidnert said the man who was shot this morning is David Beasley. “He came running in and said someone shot him,” explained Hidnert. The shorts were fired right near a Traffic Ticket...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO