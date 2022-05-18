Get the entire collection of Witcher books for just 99p for today only

20th Century Studios has announced the latest in a series of attempts to launch a franchise based on Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. This time around, it's set for a feature film adaptation that will debut on Hulu, much like Prey, the Predator spinoff that dropped its first trailer this week. The graphic novel series was loosely adapted into a 2003 live-action film of the same name starring Sean Connery, Naseeruddin Shah, Peta Wilson, Tony Curran, Stuart Townsend, Shane West, Jason Flemyng, and Richard Roxburgh. A subsequent attempt to bring it back would have made it into a TV series with a focus on the women of the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen universe.
Comments / 0