ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

15 candidates have been disqualified from Michigan Aug. 2022 primary election ballot

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. – Fifteen candidates have been disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. The Department of State issued letters to the candidates on Tuesday (May 17). They were disqualified from the ballot because of defects on their affidavit of identity. The Michigan Election Law prohibits filing...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 17

Growlerwolf.
2d ago

How hard is it to get your residency down on paper ? Why bother if you purposely give false information ? Should be some jail time involved.

Reply
3
The Man With No Name
2d ago

When will the media make this a racial issue and blame White people?

Reply(3)
12
Dean Walker
2d ago

Good job that's what the Secretary of State supposed to do and most of the comments are nonsense complaining that the last election was stolen, blaming everything from the media too Democrats and yet when things are being done to secure the election, you still whine, can't have both ways 🤔

Reply
5
Related
WLUC

Michigan Secretary of State pushes for election policy changes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before the upcoming primary and general elections, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is pushing to change election policies. Absentee voting has been on the rise, especially since the pandemic began. Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said the high number of absentee ballots makes it nearly impossible to announce winners on election night.
MARQUETTE, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander tossed off ballot for falsifying documents

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-Detroit), whose district includes Dearborn Heights, was tossed off the August ballot as she sought re-election for her seat. Alexander was one of 15 candidates who were disqualified for providing false information to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. Of the 15 candidates disqualified,...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
NBC News

Michigan election chief: Trump suggested I be arrested for treason and executed

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, faced an onslaught of threats after the 2020 presidential election for refusing to overturn results that showed Joe Biden had won the state. In those hectic weeks, she says she also received an especially disturbing piece of information: President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

Legislature Again OKs Tax Cuts; Whitmer Floats $500 Rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Michigan Legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes Thursday but remained at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief. Whitmer called for a one-time $500 rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners. GOP lawmakers in turn began quickly passing sweeping legislation that would permanently reduce the state income tax, increase the personal exemption, raise it for seniors, create a child tax credit, fully reinstate the credit for low-income workers,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Carone, Rocha and Alexander among candidates disqualified from running in 2022

Mellissa Carone was disqualified on Tuesday from running in a Republican primary for the Michigan Senate by the Michigan Department of State. Carone, who gained national attention as the star witness in Rudy Giuliani’s mock trial on baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election former President Donald Trump lost before the House Oversight […] The post Carone, Rocha and Alexander among candidates disqualified from running in 2022 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

LaFave Proposes Tax Cut Plan For Michigan Veterans, Families

State Rep. Beau LaFave advanced a bill he has been working on for six years to provide genuine tax savings for Michigan families, seniors, and veterans throughout the state. After being elected, but before entering the House of Representatives, the state passed a tax cut “for the most deserving people in Michigan,” said LaFave, of Iron Mountain. “Many veterans that left home perfectly able-bodied to fight for our freedoms came back with a disability. These brave patriots have earned a full property tax exemption. The problem with the law passed in 2016, is that they made local units of government pay for the tax exemptions. Local units of government fund our roads, among other necessities, and this burden never should have fell to them. The tax exemption was initially estimated to only cost locals $4 million a year. The actual price tag in 2021 alone was closer to $50 million. That is plain wrong, and is why I have been fighting to fix it. And today, I was able to pass it through the House with an agreement in the Senate. After six years of exhausting work, we’re just one signature away from getting it done.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Campaign Finance#Election Law#The Department Of State#District Representative#State Legislature#District State#District Court
The Flint Journal

Gov. Whitmer wants to give $500 to working Michigan families

Michigan is expected to have a big budget surplus, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give some of the money back to residents. Whitmer announced a plan on Thursday, May 19, called “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which proposes to give working families $500. Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to work with her on this plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies. Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test. The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2. © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer asks legislature to give Michigan families a $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. - GovernorGretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus. The rebate proposal, "MI Tax Rebate Right Now", aims to help Michigan's families as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Michigan Senate lawmakers look to create an audit committee

The committee would be responsible for receiving and requesting audits into state agencies. Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin says there’s flexibility in how the group would function. “We wrote it in a way where future legislators can make it their own. It’s because we respect that whoever is sitting...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: May 18, 2022: Michigan Supreme Court weighs making Juneteenth a state court holiday

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court is weighing options to make Juneteenth a state court holiday, WKAR’s Kevin Lavery reports. Earlier Wednesday, the court took public comments on a proposal to either add Juneteenth as another court holiday or substitute it for either the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve. The court has received about 50 comments on the proposal. Some address the financial cost of paying overtime to ensure Michigan courts are staffed during the holiday. Michigan Supreme Court spokesperson John Nevin says that’s an issue because state court funding is decentralized. “So we actually have, I think, 160 different funding units. That’s certainly a factor the Supreme Court will consider in deciding whether to make it a court holiday. One set of rules, which would make sense.” Nevin says there’s no deadline for the court to make a decision. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been emancipated.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision. The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy