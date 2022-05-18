ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Save a young life this weekend; pick up your FREE life jacket

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Safety first this swimming season. That's the main message behind the 2022 Life Jacket Giveaway, part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series. The giveaway is set for Saturday, May 21, at multiple locations. While supplies last, infant, child, and youth life jackets will be distributed...

Shreveport woman shot at S&S Stop-N-Shop

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman was shot Sunday afternoon at a convenience store. The shooting happened around 1:11 p.m. in the 4900 Block of Jewella Avenue at the S & S Stop-N-Shop. According to the store clerk, a shot was fired by a current unknown suspect. The female was hit in the leg by the discharged shell casing and not the bullet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Severe Storm Watch extended until 1 a.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has extended the the Severe Storm Watch for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas plus Caddo and Bossier parishes until 1 a.m. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are possible. Here is the forecast timeline from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model starting at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Rain brings temporary pause to Natchitoches Jazz and R&B Festival

NATCHITOCHES, La - The festivities on the riverbank came to a halt around 4:30 p.m. due to rain. The Klockwork band from Houston, TX had the crowd dancing earlier in the day. Spectators ran for cover as the musicians covered speakers with blue tarps. The Commodores performance was moved up...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Burglary Cases in Monroe, LA Fell in 2020

Burglary - defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony - is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.
MONROE, LA
DeSoto doctor, 2 hospital employees gone amid DEA investigation

MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation. In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job. Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not...
MANSFIELD, LA
Boil Advisory Issued for 26 Street in Anacoco, LA

After finding a leak and making the necessary repairs to a broken 8” water line yesterday, the West Vernon Parish Water District has issued a boil advisory for 26 streets in Anacoco. This advisory will be in effect until it is rescinded by the water district once they receive notification for the LA Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health that water samples submitted have shown the water to be safe.
ANACOCO, LA
Power outages in the ArkLaTex due to storm

SWEPCO- Severe storms with high winds and lightning brought down trees, poles and power lines across the Ark-La-Tex leaving about 8,600 SWEPCO customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The hardest hit areas are Texarkana, Shreveport, and Kilgore. SWEPCO expects to restore power to a majority of customers by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
2022 Veterans Brunch

The annual Veterans Brunch sponsored by the City of DeRidder will be held at the historic War Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend. Vietnam Veteran, author, musician, and retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk, will be the...
DERIDDER, LA
SPD seeks public's help with 2020 homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking the public for help in providing information that could be helpful in their investigation of a 2020 homicide. Derrick Patterson was found dead on Nov. 12, 2020 in the bedroom of his house at 2100 Grimmett Drive. He died of a gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Suspect in Wednesday's Brutal Murder in Jasper TX Officially Charged

KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that the man accused of killing his own grandmother has now been officially charged with murder. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday, May 20, 2022, that 37-year-old Onterrio Brooks has been charged with murder, and Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland has denied bond on the charge.
JASPER, TX
Missing Elderly Man Located Safe

Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an 89-year old, cognitively impaired male, who had wondered away from home in the area of Faircloth Loop in the Burr Ferry Community. Family members indicated that the elderly man has trouble speaking due to medical issues. Deputy Patrick Buckley was the first officer on the scene and began an immediate canvas of the area. Dep. Buckley was able to collect information from witnesses that they had offered the gentleman a ride about 45 minutes before he was reported missing, but he had refused. The area is heavily wooded, but after entering the woods, Buckley heard the gentleman and was able to locate him about 300 yards from his residence. Buckley provided water and first aid. The man was reported to have been sweaty, thirsty, and had suffered some minor scratches from the underbrush, but was otherwise uninjured. Buckley transported the gentleman back to his residence where the man’s wife was grateful and relieved by his safe return. This is the third lifesaving event involving Deputy Patrick this year.
VERNON PARISH, LA

