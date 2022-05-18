Save a young life this weekend; pick up your FREE life jacket

Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an 89-year old, cognitively impaired male, who had wondered away from home in the area of Faircloth Loop in the Burr Ferry Community. Family members indicated that the elderly man has trouble speaking due to medical issues. Deputy Patrick Buckley was the first officer on the scene and began an immediate canvas of the area. Dep. Buckley was able to collect information from witnesses that they had offered the gentleman a ride about 45 minutes before he was reported missing, but he had refused. The area is heavily wooded, but after entering the woods, Buckley heard the gentleman and was able to locate him about 300 yards from his residence. Buckley provided water and first aid. The man was reported to have been sweaty, thirsty, and had suffered some minor scratches from the underbrush, but was otherwise uninjured. Buckley transported the gentleman back to his residence where the man’s wife was grateful and relieved by his safe return. This is the third lifesaving event involving Deputy Patrick this year.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO