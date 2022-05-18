ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

LEGO has reimagined Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' in 2,316 little bricks

By Lianne Kolirin
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
When New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) bought "The Starry Night" from a private collector in 1941, the painting was not well known. Since then, it has inspired a wealth of products, including -- now -- a LEGO...

CNN

Trump taints Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary with fresh fraud lies

(CNN) — New election. Same lies. Ex-President Donald Trump is injecting his democracy-damaging fraud claims into a new election cycle, urging his friend Mehmet Oz to simply declare he won a too-close-to-call race for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania -- a key state in Trump's desperate bid to steal the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

CNN

