ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

US Soccer reaches landmark deals to pay men's and women's national teams equally: A closer look

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

U.S. Soccer and its women’s and men’s national teams announced landmark new contracts Wednesday that will pay the squads equally – including a split of World Cup prize money. The deals are the culmination of a decades-long fight by the USWNT, U.S. Soccer’s most successful – and visible – team, for equal compensation and fair treatment, and further recognition by the federation that American soccer is stronger when everyone is unified.

“It’s very rewarding. For me, I feel very humbled to join this fight that has been going on years before I even touched a ball. Before I was born, actually,” Midge Purce, a member of the USWNT’s bargaining committee, told USA TODAY Sports.

“I’m really proud of the work that’s been done. A lot of gifted people came together to put together something really special.”

Under the new deal, this year’s pool for the USWNT would be $7.2 million, a 54 percent increase from 2018. That includes a 68 percent increase – to $120,000 – in what players could earn just from this summer’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE NOW: NBA draft lottery winners and losers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWYAN_0fi3krk500
The starting eleven for the United States Women’s National Team before an international friendly women's soccer match against Uzbekistan in April 2022. Joseph Maiorana, USA TODAY Sports

The new collective bargaining agreements run through 2028, ensuring labor peace for two full World Cup cycles. That is no small thing considering the U.S. is co-hosting the 2026 men’s tournament with Canada and Mexico.

“Everyone who cares about our sport should share in this pride as we look forward to working together to grow soccer for generations to come,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, a former USWNT player, said.

A closer look at the deal:

What, exactly, will equal pay look like?

The appearance fees for U.S. training camps and national team matches will be the same for players from both teams, while the same criteria – result and opponent’s rank – will be used to determine performance bonuses for friendlies.

That’s the easy part.

World Cup bonuses have long been a sticking point for the USWNT. No matter how successful the U.S. women were, they were always going to get short-changed because of the vast disparity in FIFA’s prize money.

The U.S. women got $4 million after winning their second consecutive title in 2019 while France got $38 million for winning the men’s event a year earlier. In 2014, the USMNT got almost $5.4 million just for reaching the round of 16; they didn’t make the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Under the new deals, U.S. Soccer will put 90 percent of the prize money from both the men’s and women’s World Cups into a pool and the players will split that.

How significant is that?

Very.

Other countries, including Australia, Norway, England and Brazil, have committed to equal base pay for their men’s and women’s players; no federation has gone this far in splitting World Cup prize money. Most don’t give their players this much of the FIFA money, either.

“The opportunity we have here is to lead and lead by example,” said defender Walker Zimmerman, a member of the USMNT players association’s leadership group. “Looking at what this means, hopefully, for the international game, this is a big deal. It’s not something that should be overlooked.

“Hopefully this is the gold standard for what is to come.”

What does this mean for the USWNT’s equal pay fight?

After almost four decades, it’s over.

U.S. Soccer agreed in February to pay USWNT players $24 million to settle the equal pay lawsuit the women had filed in 2019, but the deal was contingent on a new CBA. Now that one has been reached, the settlement can be finalized in district court.

“One thing my Dad always said is, `You don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do,’ and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do, so I’m not giving out any gold stars,” Purce said.

What else is in the deals?

For the first time, U.S. Soccer will share a portion of its commercial revenues – think broadcast rights, corporate sponsorships and ticket sales – with the players.

All games put on by U.S. Soccer will be played on similar playing surfaces. In other words, the days of the USWNT playing on artificial turf while the USMNT plays on grass are over. The travel budgets for the teams also will be comparable, and both teams will be provided with an equal number of charter flights.

U.S. Soccer also agreed to establish protections to prevent harassment and other improper conduct, including the ability for players to anonymously report abuse. This has become a particularly important issue for the USWNT over the last year, with more than a half-dozen players accusing U.S. Soccer of “willful inaction” following revelations of abuse by multiple NWSL coaches.

Anything else noteworthy in the CBAs?

U.S. Soccer, to its credit, has long been a leader in parental benefits, providing childcare for USWNT players while they’re at training camps and tournaments. Now that benefit is being extended to USMNT players, too.

“It was really important to set that as a standard for the men,” Purce said. “We were really conscious of not reinforcing this idea that women are the only caretakers of children. Men are fathers, and that is a role to be respected and appreciated and supported. It was important to us to make sure that was equally provided.”

What next?

Focus on the World Cup!

The USMNT were drawn into a group with England, Iran and the winner of a European playoff for the World Cup in Qatar, which  begins in November. The USWNT, meanwhile, is expected to secure one of the four automatic spots available for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand during the CONCACAF qualifying tournament in July in Mexico.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Soccer reaches landmark deals to pay men's and women's national teams equally: A closer look

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Victorious in Equal Pay Battle With ‘Historic’ New Agreement

Click here to read the full article. After decades of pay inequality — and a six-year legal battle that ended with a settlement earlier this year — the U.S. Women’s National Team revealed Wednesday that they’ve entered in a new collective bargaining agreement that ensures they’ll be paid the same as the U.S. men’s soccer team. For years, the USWNT has attempted to be paid the same as their male counterparts, and the new agreement with the United States Soccer Federation, which runs through 2028, makes sure both teams receive “equal pay through identical economic terms” through the upcoming World Cup and beyond....
FIFA
HollywoodLife

Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ After U.S. Women’s Soccer Win Fight For Equal Pay

“Thank you to so many who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today.,” said U.S. soccer icon Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday (May 18), the same day that the United States Soccer Federation announced a new collective bargaining agreement that established equal pay for the U.S. women’s national team. Megan, 36, retweeted a threat by Becky Sauerbrunn that gave thanks to all the women “who led and continue to lead the fight for equal pay across sports and everyday life.”
FIFA
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#International Soccer#Us Soccer Federation#American Soccer#Concacaf Gold Cup#Uswnt#Usa Today Sports#Nba#Women S National Team
CBS Sports

Margaret Purce hails new USWNT CBA as victory for workers: 'We came together as laborers'

The United States Soccer Federation, the United States Women's National Team Players Association, and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association announced historic collective bargaining agreements on Wednesday which will equalize pay between men and women who play for the United States. The two contracts will run through 2028 and represent the culmination of the USWNTPA's fight for equal pay which has lasted for years.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Major League Cricket Secures $120M to Expand in U.S.

Major League Cricket has closed a $44 million Series A and A1 funding round, which includes an additional commitment of $76 million over the next 12 months. MLC will be America’s first-ever professional Twenty20 cricket league — a shortened, faster format of cricket that was introduced to the professional ranks in England in the early 2000s.
BASEBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Sands becomes third USMNT player to feature in major European final

James Sands joined a select group of American players on Wednesday as he entered the field for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. Sands came into the game in the 101st minute, with the match all square at 1-1 in extra time. The 21-year-old had one long ball that nearly led to a goal for Rangers, but later could only watch as his side fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout. But Sands still made some history by entering the pitch, becoming just the third American to play in a major European men’s final. Clint Dempsey became the first when he...
SOCCER
NBC News

U.S. Soccer to split World Cup prize money between men’s and women’s teams

Unions for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams and U.S. Soccer announced the new historic bargaining agreement after a federal wage complaint was filed in 2016. Earlier this year, a settlement was reached in a lawsuit made in 2019 that included $22 million back pay. With the new agreement, U.S. Soccer will pool World Cup prize money and split it between the men’s and women's teams.May 18, 2022.
MLS
CBS News

U.S. soccer has equal gender pay. Will other sports follow?

The push for equal gender pay in sports got a shot in the arm this week when the U.S. Soccer Federation announced that players for the men's and women's national teams would get equal compensation. Yet while the U.S. soccer teams have achieved parity, professional female athletes in basketball, tennis...
TENNIS
The New York Times

U.S. Soccer and Top Players Agree to Guarantee Equal Pay

For the first time, soccer players representing the United States men’s and women’s national teams will receive the same pay and prize money, including at World Cups, under landmark agreements with the U.S. Soccer Federation that will end years of litigation and bitter public disputes over what constitutes “equal pay.”
MLS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

476K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy