At 16:41 on Saturday afternoon 05/21/22, the St. Charles Fire Department responded to 4051 E. Main St. for a report of fire at the former Pheasant Run Resort. While enroute, fire units saw heavy smoke visible and the incident was elevated to a 1st level Box Alarm. The first fire engine arrived at 16:45 and found serious fire conditions coming from multiple areas within the structures. Due to the extent of the fires and the size of the complex, the incident increased to a 2nd and then 3rd Box Alarm level.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO