Abilene area forecast: Wednesday May 18th

By Clemente Morales
bigcountryhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo real break in our weather pattern is expected at least till the weekend when a cold front comes in and brings...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

koxe.com

Update on Area Fires and Containment

Numerous wildfires continue burning in our region and while they aren’t totally contained, progress is being made in bringing them under control. Lake Brownwood Bridge Volunteer Fire Department reported last night the Coppic Ranch Fire, between Bangs and Lake Brownwood, was less than 50 acres in size, did not move aggressively and no structures were lost. The area is, however, hard to get to and the fire is not completely contained. Bangs volunteer firemen stayed with the fire overnight.
colemantoday.com

Temps 104-106 Expected Wednesday

Elevated fire weather conditions will persist on this Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 104-106 in the Coleman County area this afternoon. Heat illnesses will be possible for those working or exercising outside. Precautions should be taken to prevent heat illness.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
koxe.com

Large Wildfires Burning in the Area

The Texas A & M Forest Service has raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 due to a significant increase in fire activity, potential for large fires that are resistant to control and the increased commitment of resources. The largest fire is just south of Abilene –...
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, May 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. (Editor's note: With the Mesquite Heat fire burning in the Big Country, contact venues ahead of time to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled)
BigCountryHomepage

Big Country Airfest 2022 canceled due to ‘wildfire contingency operations’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Country Airfest 2022, which was initially scheduled to take place in Abilene this weekend, has been canceled due to ‘wildfire contingency operations’ at Abilene Regional Airport. Airfest organizers made the cancellation announcement Thursday afternoon, as the Mesquite Heat Fire continued to burn in Taylor Country, growing to an estimated 7,000 […]
ktxs.com

Residents forced to evacuate due to Mesquite Heat Fire

UPDATE: The fire is now 5000 acres at 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Click here for KTXS updates as the wildfire develops. Approximately 1500 acres of fire burned just outside of Abilene on Tuesday. Glenn Braune's family has lived on this land for more than 100...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over the north side of Lake Brownwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near May around 600 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
koxe.com

Joan Bond, 89, of San Angelo

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green A RED FLAG WARNING has been extended until midnight for much of west central texas...with gusty south winds and low humidity values continuing RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT for dangerous fire weather conditions FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE * WINDS...South to Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
