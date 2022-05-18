ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Candidate forum held Tuesday night at DWU Sherman Center

By Mitchell Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA candidate forum was held last night at the Sherman Center on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus. District 20 House Republican candidates discussed several issues including marijuana, Governor...

DWU and Braver Angels to Sponsor Debate on cancel culture on Thursday

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan’s McGovern Center for Leadership and Public Service, in partnership with Braver Angels, will sponsor an open citizen debate centered on civil discourse. “Is Cancel Culture Erasing Free Speech in America?” will be the topic of the debate to be held Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the Pratt Alumni Board Room in the School for Business, Innovation and Leadership.
MITCHELL, SD
Johnson announces student winners of Congressional Art Competition

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson announced Isabelle Hastings, from Sioux Falls, as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota. Hastings’ acrylic painting, “Blushing” received the top ranking from the South Dakota Arts Council. Hastings is a freshman at Jefferson High School, and her art teacher is Brittany Carmany. The artwork will be on exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol along with the winning artwork from other congressional districts for the next year.
WASHINGTON, DC
May 2022 alcohol compliance checks yield no failures in Davison County

On 05-11-22, the South-Central Alcohol Task Force conducted seven alcohol compliance checks in Davison County, S.D. The following establishments were checked and passed: Ethan – Mike’s Corner, The Ammo Box Bar & Grill, and American Legion #261. Mt. Vernon- Wermer’s Lounge and West’s One Stop. Mitchell – Wild Oak Golf Course and Kongo Klub.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
51st Annual Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade theme unveiled

This year’s Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade theme is “The Good Ol’ Days”. The 51st annual parade will be held on Saturday, July 16th on Mitchell’s Main Street and Lawler Avenue at 10 AM. The theme can refer to whatever time period signifies the good ol’ days to parade entrants, whether it be the 1950’s or 1980’s. The Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo begins on July 14th and continues nightly through July 17th at the Horseman’s Sports Arena north of Mitchell.
MITCHELL, SD
Ona Lorene Hunter, 84, Platte

Ona Lorene Hunter, 84, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica, SD. Funeral Services are 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Memorials in Ona’s honor may be directed to: Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Program, PO Box 116, Platte, SD 57369 or African Pastoral Training Ministries, 4013 Eaton Park Dr., McKinney, TX 75071. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
PLATTE, SD
“KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)

This little guy was found under a shed and is ready for a new home. He is around 6-7 weeks old and is a male. He likes to cuddle and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Kitten, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
HURON, SD
Clark Will, 70

Parkston – Clark Will, 70, went to his heavenly home Sunday, May 15 at Avera Bormann manor in Parkston. A memorial service celebrating Clark’s life will be held Thursday, May 19 at 10:30 am at the Parkston American Legion Hall in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
PARKSTON, SD
One dead in early Tuesday morning crash northwest of Winner.

WINNER, S.D. – One man died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Winner. The name of the one person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup was northbound on 314th Avenue just...
WINNER, SD
Marceline Josephine Degen, 97, Parkston

Parkston – Marceline went to her heavenly home Monday, May 16 at Avera Bormann Manor. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, May 24, at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Monday, May 23 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
PARKSTON, SD

