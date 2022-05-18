Candidate forum held Tuesday night at DWU Sherman Center

Ona Lorene Hunter, 84, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica, SD. Funeral Services are 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Memorials in Ona’s honor may be directed to: Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Program, PO Box 116, Platte, SD 57369 or African Pastoral Training Ministries, 4013 Eaton Park Dr., McKinney, TX 75071. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
