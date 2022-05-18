Candidate forum held Tuesday night at DWU Sherman Center

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson announced Isabelle Hastings, from Sioux Falls, as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota. Hastings’ acrylic painting, “Blushing” received the top ranking from the South Dakota Arts Council. Hastings is a freshman at Jefferson High School, and her art teacher is Brittany Carmany. The artwork will be on exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol along with the winning artwork from other congressional districts for the next year.

