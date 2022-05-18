Pella Girls Tennis Team Qualifies for State; Boys in Substate Today

A Pella High School senior has come back not once, but twice now, from eerily similar injuries to qualify for state track in multiple races for the second consecutive spring. Reece Thoreson suffered a significant ACL injury in both his junior and senior football seasons, to the same knee, against Bondurant-Farrar on the same field, and has come back to compete on the track both years. This all culminated last week at the state qualifying meet, held at the same stadium he had those setbacks. Thoreson won all three races he was part of to help the Dutch win the district championship and qualify entries at all 19 events at this week’s state track and field meet. Teammate Nolan Clayberg is proud of all Reece has done to come back twice, and especially last week in Bondurant .

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO