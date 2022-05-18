ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella Girls Tennis Team Qualifies for State; Boys in Substate Today

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella girls tennis team has qualified for state for the 3rd time under Head Coach Josh McCollam after defeating rival Pella Christian Tuesday on Eagle Lane by a 5-0 score. The...



Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Soccer, Baseball in Action Thursday

The Indianola boys soccer team’s season came to a close Thursday evening on the road against Southeast Polk in substate play, falling 7-2 to the Rams. The Indians fell behind early in the first half, giving up five goals to the Rams while only earning one themselves, as Sage Chapman found the back of the net assisted by Aidan Boggs, then Jackson Hoffman scored a goal in the second half with the assist credited to Tyler Busch. The Indians end their season with a record of 6-12, and graduate a senior class of nine.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Pella Christian Graduation Ceremonies This Weekend

The Tulip City High School Classes of 2022 are having their journeys in K-12 education come to a close this weekend. Pella High School’s commencement ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Central College Kuyper Fieldhouse. The track and field teams had their choice of a morning celebration before the running, jumping, and throwing started, while many of the Dutch boys team members are getting their diploma after completing day two of state events at Drake Stadium. Pella Christian High School graduation festivities begin at 7:00 Saturday evening on Eagle Lane.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Girls Soccer Rolls in 1st Round of Regionals; Boys Soccer Begins Postseason Tonight

The Pella Christian girls soccer team cashed in on a big second half to down Grand View Christian 6-0 in the First Round of the Class 1A Regionals on Wednesday. After the opening 40 minutes of play saw many missed opportunities result in a tied match at halftime, the Eagles would respond with a dominant offensive attack led by Junior Joslyn Terpstra in the second half. The Junior would contribute five of the goals scored on the night for Pella Christian, which tied the school record for the most goals in a single game. Fellow Junior Jenna Edel also found the net on a header off of a corner kick by Joslyn. Terpstra said it was a great to help the Eagles pull away in the match, and credited the team’s halftime adjustments for helping open up the field.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Joins Dutch Athletes Heading to State

It’s become tradition for the Pella High School spring sports teams to contend among Iowa’s best, and so far, 2022 has been no exception. The Pella girls tennis team joined the Dutch boys golfers, several individual tennis players, and more than two-dozen track and field athletes as state tournament qualifiers, defeating rivals Pella Christian Tuesday afternoon. Pella’s girls will compete against Davenport Assumption this Saturday in Grinnell in the quarterfinals. The Dutch boys tennis team is seeking to continue their incredible tradition, having qualified for team state in seven seasons of eight played since 2013 and their third consecutive top four finish.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Golf 6th at Regionals, Baseball Sweeps DM Lincoln

The Indianola girls golf team placed 6th at the Regional Qualifying meet at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines Wednesday, seeing their season come to an end with a team score of 396. The Indians graduate four seniors from the roster. The Indianola baseball team swept Des Moines...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Girls Soccer And Girls Golf Begin Postseason Quests

Two Knoxville Girls Sports Squads will be in postseason action today. Girls Soccer will host Centerville in a class 1A Regional match at Randy Wilson Track. The Panthers and Redettes played a little over two weeks ago in Centerville with Knoxville winning 1-0. Knoxville only allowed Centerville three shots on goal while getting 17 of its own with seven corner kicks. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports playing bigger teams and some of the better competition has left his team with an 8-7 regular season record, but he hopes they are ready for the regional road.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Comes Back for Win #2

The Dutch baseball team had to pull off some comeback magic, and did so to defeat Bondurant-Farrar on the road Tuesday by a 7-5 score. Pella was down by three runs after four innings, but tied the contest in the top of the 5th and added two more tallies in the 6th and 7th to earn the win. Jack Howard and Quinn Rhamy each had a pair of hits, and Tate Weesner earned the win in relief after four innings and 4 Ks. Pella is 2-0 on the season and hosts Centerville tonight at 7:30 p.m. for their home opener.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Star Overcomes Two Major Knee Injuries to Return to State

A Pella High School senior has come back not once, but twice now, from eerily similar injuries to qualify for state track in multiple races for the second consecutive spring. Reece Thoreson suffered a significant ACL injury in both his junior and senior football seasons, to the same knee, against Bondurant-Farrar on the same field, and has come back to compete on the track both years. This all culminated last week at the state qualifying meet, held at the same stadium he had those setbacks. Thoreson won all three races he was part of to help the Dutch win the district championship and qualify entries at all 19 events at this week’s state track and field meet. Teammate Nolan Clayberg is proud of all Reece has done to come back twice, and especially last week in Bondurant .
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central College Dutch Spring Sports Update – 5-19-22

Two Dutch Baseball Players Selected to All-Conference First Team. Declan O’Hare and Colton DeRocher were selected to represent the Central College baseball team on the American Rivers All-Conference first team. O’Hare was chosen as the utility player, while DeRocher was one of four outfielders picked. They are the first...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Junior Placed on NFCA All-Region Team

Simpson College junior catcher Maddie Luderman was named to the First Team All-Region IX by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association this week. Luderman hit .375 with eight doubles, six home runs, and drove in 27 runs over the season, being named the American Rivers Conference player of the week once. All honorees move forward to be considered for selection for the three NFCA Division III All-America squads, which will be announced on May 24.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson’s Brady Held Named Conference Pitcher of the Year

Simpson senior baseball athlete Brady Held was named the American Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year by the conference this week. Held finishes his career for the Storm after posting a 4-0 conference record on the mound with a league-leading 2.23 ERA, and finishes as the Storm programs all-time strikeout leader. Held also hit .398 at the plate with 3 HR and drove in 21. The Storm went 19-20 on the season.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville FFA to Hold AG Olympics

The Knoxville FFA will hold their AG Olympics on Friday, May 20 at 6:45 pm outside of Knoxville High School at 1811 W Madison Street by the Greenhouse. Knoxville FFA Officers Marley Larson, Karlie Pettyjohn, and Audrey Whittenburg spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our first time...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Bats Come Alive In Victory Over Nevada

The Knoxville Baseball bats erupted against Nevada on Thursday night to a tune of four Panther homeruns in a 17-7 win that ended in the 6th inning. Knoxville started slowly falling behind the Cubs 2-0, but plated two runs in the 2nd inning and then started the onslaught in the 4th with three runs highlighted by a solo shot from Trenton Kingery to take a lead they would never give up. Five more runs came across in the 4th. After the Panthers allowed Nevada to creep within two runs, Knoxville slammed the door shut in the 6th with eight runs invoking the ten run mercy rule. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while he sees progress there is still a lot to work on moving forward.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola Holding Kicking of the Camping Season Event

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola is holding a “Kicking off the Camping Season Event” tomorrow morning at their location west of Indianola. Residents and visitors are invited for hot dogs and drinks, as well as view the paint and body shop and showroom, with those interested in employment can have interviews for office positions and technical work. Live reports will be made on 94.3 KNIA, with the KNIA Big Red Radio playing music for the duration. The Kicking Off the Camping Season Event will be tomorrow morning from 8am to noon at their location at 7384 Hwy 92, four miles West of Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA

