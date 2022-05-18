ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sulfur Dioxide Data Requirements Rule Report Available for Public Review and Comment

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

The Iowa DNR invites the public to provide comments on the 2022 report for the sulfur dioxide (SO2) Data Requirements Rule (DRR). The DRR requires an annual assessment of recent SO2 emissions in...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington City Council Approves First Reading of New Water, Sewer Usage Fee

The Washington City Council approved the first reading of their amended water and sewer rates at Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance reads no change to the monthly base service charge of $17.85 per account for water and $31.50 per account for sewer. However, the water usage rate will increase by 25 cents to $4.99 per 100 cubic feet, and 22 cents to $4.68 per 100 cubic feet for sewer. Mayor Jaron Rosien commented before the reading was approved unanimously, “I empathize with everyone’s position that it would be fun to vote no, but our job is to vote according to what’s in the best interests of the community as a whole. And as I kind of set up for you, I reminded council that this was a part of the budget discussion and the budget plan for the year. And to change course would require significant changes in many other areas as a ripple effect. If council saw fit to not follow through with what you did during the budget season.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sets Top Five ARPA Priorities

The Washington County Board of Supervisors narrowed down the list to five possible uses of their American Rescue Plan Act funds during a work session Tuesday. The last ARPA work session held in February presented a list of 23 ideas, and Board Chair Richard Young stated Tuesday that this week was the opportunity for stakeholders to give further pricing information on their proposals. The supervisors determined the priorities are upgrading the county’s phone service, renovating and expanding the Orchard Hill complex to move several county departments, including the supervisors, out of the courthouse, digitizing county records, expanding broadband internet to Marr Park, and building a new shower house at Marr Park. The county has hired Carl A. Nelson & Company to complete a facility needs assessment, which Supervisor Marcus Fedler says should bring several ideas, “I tried to be clear about that but we are going to have multiple options and pieces in that budget. Like that we can do it in phases or maybe we do this part first and then that part second and schedule it. so that we have available resources to do it and maybe not have to bond or anything like that.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Approve Mower Purchase, Intern Hire

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved acknowledgement of a mower purchase for the secondary roads department. County Engineer Jacob Thorius presented Tuesday that they are replacing one of two Schulte mowers they have for clearing the shoulders along their paved routes. The mower they are replacing is from 2003 and has considerable wear. The total quote is listed at about $36,777, which is about twice as much as what the county paid for the last Schulte mower in 2013. Thorius explained the department mows the shoulders to control vegetation, improve safety, drainage, and minimize drifting in the winter. The supervisors also approved a personnel change request to hire Yahir Jimenez as an engineering summer intern at $15 an hour. Jimenez is graduating from Highland High School this month, and has spent the last few months interning for the engineer’s office through the Kirkwood Regional Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Two Riverside Dog Breeders on Nation’s Horrible Hundred List

Two Riverside residents are among 17 Iowa breeders listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the country’s 100 worst dog breeders. Iowa had the second-highest number of breeders on the list. Lloyd Yoder of Valleyview Premium Puppies and Loren Yoder were listed separately but appear to possibly operate in different buildings on the same property. USDA inspectors who visited Lloyd’s business in February and March of 2022 found more than a dozen “egregious” violations, including two dogs, one of whom was a nursing mother, who appeared emaciated, as well as an injured dog, and filthy and unsafe conditions. Loren also appeared in the 2019 Horrible Hundred report, and received six violations following a February USDA inspection which noted rodent burrows in a dog enclosure, missing medical records and piles of feces. This is the 10th annual report released by the Humane Society using U.S. Department of Agriculture and state inspection reports with the aim to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy-selling dealers, and to push for new legislation and stronger enforcement of humane laws. You can find the full here.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Planting Advances with Warmer Weather Last Week

Significantly drier and warmer weather finally gave Iowa farmers the longest stretch of fieldwork time so far this planting season, according to the weekly Crop Progress and Condition Report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork last week, after weeks of rain and...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Names 2022 Spring Grant Recipients

Seventeen organizations were named recipients of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation’s 2022 spring grant cycle Wednesday night. The foundation board of directors approved the list of awardees during a meeting at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota. The largest amount given was $3 million to YMCA of Washington County for their indoor aquatic center project, followed by $100,044 to the City of Riverside for their Railroad Park project, $100,000 to the American Red Cross for an emergency response vehicle, $45,967 to the Englert Theatre for a new projector, and $45,378 to the Hills Fire Department for air packs. A total of $3,435,693 was awarded Wednesday, as the foundation nears a total investment of $58 million in grants to non-profit organizations and local governments around Washington County. The full list of recipients is below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Hosting Primary Candidate Forum Next Week

Washington County residents can hear from candidates running for county and state offices during an event hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce next week. A candidate forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th at the Washington Area Performing Arts & Events Center. Candidates expected to attend are Republicans Marcus Fedler and Bill Poch for County Board of Supervisors District 3, Republican Dawn Driscoll and Democrat Kevin Kinney for State Senate District 46, Republicans Heather Hora and Jaron Rosien and Democrat Ty Bopp for State Representative District 92, and Republicans Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold for County Recorder. Candidates will be asked questions given by the chamber and the audience. Absentee voting begins Wednesday, May 18th at the Washington County Auditor’s Office for the June 7th primary election, and the deadline to file a request for a mailed absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, May 23rd.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Above Average Temps, Below Average Precip Possible Through July

As the end of May brings cooler temperatures to southeast Iowa, chances for warmer than normal conditions are predicted on average through this July. National Weather Service Quad Cities Office Science and Operations Officer Ray Wolf says while the May temperature outlook has most of Iowa below normal, the three-month outlook for May through July shows the state on the furthest eastern edge of an area favored for above normal temperatures, “As we get into the summer we’re kind of in between two areas and that gives us a little cause for concern. The outlook for the plains, the central and southern plains from about South Dakota down into Texas, odds favor warmer than normal conditions and also drier than normal conditions.”
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Kalona and Riverside Citywide Cleanups Saturday

The cities of Kalona and Riverside are offering a chance for residents to tidy up their property this weekend. From 8-11a.m. this Saturday, residents are encouraged to participate in Kalona’s spring clean-up at the west parking lot in City Park. They will accept items such as glass, windows, mirrors, plastics, scrap metal, holiday lights, bicycles, small camping grills, mattresses, box springs, furniture, appliances and electronics. They will not accept yard waste, cardboard, tires, oil, roofing and building materials, railroad ties or telephone poles, items that contain asbestos, light bulbs, hazardous materials or lead acid batteries.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Marcus Fedler Seeks Re-Election in Upcoming Republican Primary

Current Washington County District 3 Supervisor, Marcus Fedler, is running for re-election in the upcoming June 7th, Primary against opponent Bill Poch. Fedler shares what of his personal and professional experience makes him the right fit for County Supervisor, “There’s a couple of things, I’ve run my own business successfully for 19 years, have grown it, so I know a little bit about budgeting and expenses associated with a functioning office, that sort of thing. It does translate a little bit to government, our funding sources are a little bit different obviously than owning my own business but that’s part of it.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington’s Juneteenth Festivities Featuring Ghost Town Author

The second annual Juneteenth celebration in Washington is taking cues from an Iowa ghost town whose significance carries on to this day. Washington for Justice is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Week from June 12-18th with the theme, “Be Like Buxton.” Located southwest of Oskaloosa, the coal mining town was founded in 1873 and became the largest coal town west of the Mississippi, according to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. In the 1905 census Buxton had 2,700 Black and 1,991 white residents, who Washington for Justice member Dan Henderson says coexisted peacefully, “They had a YMCA that was integrated, they had all of the restaurants and all of the country stores were integrated. And this was at a time of Jim Crow segregation, racial violence and a lot of hatred that was going on around Buxton. But within Buxton you would have found a sense of racial harmony, there just wasn’t that hatred and violence.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Day Two of Iowa High School State Track

It’s day two of the 2022 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships this week, with student athletes representing nine school districts across the KCII listening area. The Washington Demons boys and girls teams have qualifiers in Class 3A, Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks boys and girls are in Class 2A, and the Columbus Community boys, Hillcrest Academy and Sigourney girls, and Highland, Lone Tree, WACO, and Winfield-Mt. Union coed teams compete in Class 1A. The meet lasts through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Listen to KCII for hourly updates during the meet.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Interactive Displays and Day Camps this Summer at Marr Park

The Marr Park Conservation Education Center will be busy with kids day camps this summer. There will be a tadpole camp for preschool and kindergarten aged kids. For 1st-3rd grade children the DragonFly Camp will take on the theme of Magic Treehouse and four of the books from that series will have nature activities based on them. 4th-8th graders will be participating in archery camp and the middle schoolers will have activities with MineCraft and Super Hero themes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Jerry Collett

Private family graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date for 84-year-old Jerry Lee Collett of Clarence, formerly of Washington, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington Public Library. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
CLARENCE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Abuse

A Washington man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for a domestic abuse assault conviction. Court records show 30-year-old Jimmie Lee Stringer III pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, strangulation with bodily injury, a class D felony, and is committed to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale. Stringer must pay a $1,025 fine plus all applicable charges and court costs, though he was found not reasonably able to pay Category B restitution. Charges were dismissed for first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and domestic abuse assault second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an October 23, 2021 incident.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Girls Win Edmundson Regional, Secure Program’s 21st State Bid

If I were to tell you a class 3A girls golf regional final took place in Oskaloosa on Wednesday with Washington in the field, you could probably guess how it went. For the program’s 21st time, the Demons are heading to the state tournament after placing first out of nine teams at Edmundson Golf Course.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

Nine Area Schools Competing and High School State Track and Field

Nine school districts from across the KCII-listening area will be represented at the 2022 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships this week. Local athletes will compete in a total of 96 events including the Washington boys and girls teams in class 3A, Mid-Prairie boys and girls in class 2A, and the Columbus Community boys, Hillcrest Academy and Sigourney girls, and Highland, Lone Tree, WACO, and Winfield-Mt. Union coed teams in class 1A. The meet takes place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Listen to KCII for further coverage.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hard Work and Progress Pave Hawks’ Road to State

In the goregous weather Wednesday at the West Liberty Golf Club, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf program saw the last two seasons plus pay off. The time these Hawks spent on the driving range, chipping and putting greens, grinding out rounds in miserable weather and as a young taking their lumps, all turned into celebration, accolades, and a bright green banner. Mid-Prairie qualified as a team for their first state tournament since 2014, with a round of 392, finishing in second place in the regional final tournament. Anamosa won the title with their team round of 384. Madi Davidson led the Golden Hawks with her round of 92, Olivia Hines of Mediapolis was meet medalist with a 91. Other scores for the Hawks included Madelyn Bender 98, Elliot Debler and Addison English each at 101, Gabi Robertson 102 and Alexa Huber 106.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Girls Golf Heading Back to State, Win Diamond Trail Regional

For the second straight spring the black and gold will be represented at the Iowa High School State Girls Golf Meet with Sigourney delivering an encore performance on Wednesday by winning a class 1A regional final in Lynnville. Coming into the day as the favorites, the Savages were not phased...
LYNNVILLE, IA

