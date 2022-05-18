Washington County Supervisors Approve Mower Purchase, Intern Hire

The cities of Kalona and Riverside are offering a chance for residents to tidy up their property this weekend. From 8-11a.m. this Saturday, residents are encouraged to participate in Kalona’s spring clean-up at the west parking lot in City Park. They will accept items such as glass, windows, mirrors, plastics, scrap metal, holiday lights, bicycles, small camping grills, mattresses, box springs, furniture, appliances and electronics. They will not accept yard waste, cardboard, tires, oil, roofing and building materials, railroad ties or telephone poles, items that contain asbestos, light bulbs, hazardous materials or lead acid batteries.
Comments / 0