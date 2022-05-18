Washington County Supervisors Approve Mower Purchase, Intern Hire

The Washington County Board of Supervisors narrowed down the list to five possible uses of their American Rescue Plan Act funds during a work session Tuesday. The last ARPA work session held in February presented a list of 23 ideas, and Board Chair Richard Young stated Tuesday that this week was the opportunity for stakeholders to give further pricing information on their proposals. The supervisors determined the priorities are upgrading the county’s phone service, renovating and expanding the Orchard Hill complex to move several county departments, including the supervisors, out of the courthouse, digitizing county records, expanding broadband internet to Marr Park, and building a new shower house at Marr Park. The county has hired Carl A. Nelson & Company to complete a facility needs assessment, which Supervisor Marcus Fedler says should bring several ideas, “I tried to be clear about that but we are going to have multiple options and pieces in that budget. Like that we can do it in phases or maybe we do this part first and then that part second and schedule it. so that we have available resources to do it and maybe not have to bond or anything like that.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO