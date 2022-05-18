ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Washington County Supervisors Approve Mower Purchase, Intern Hire

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Board of Supervisors approved acknowledgement of a mower purchase for the secondary roads department. County Engineer Jacob Thorius presented Tuesday that they are replacing one of two Schulte...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington County Sets Top Five ARPA Priorities

The Washington County Board of Supervisors narrowed down the list to five possible uses of their American Rescue Plan Act funds during a work session Tuesday. The last ARPA work session held in February presented a list of 23 ideas, and Board Chair Richard Young stated Tuesday that this week was the opportunity for stakeholders to give further pricing information on their proposals. The supervisors determined the priorities are upgrading the county’s phone service, renovating and expanding the Orchard Hill complex to move several county departments, including the supervisors, out of the courthouse, digitizing county records, expanding broadband internet to Marr Park, and building a new shower house at Marr Park. The county has hired Carl A. Nelson & Company to complete a facility needs assessment, which Supervisor Marcus Fedler says should bring several ideas, “I tried to be clear about that but we are going to have multiple options and pieces in that budget. Like that we can do it in phases or maybe we do this part first and then that part second and schedule it. so that we have available resources to do it and maybe not have to bond or anything like that.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington City Council Approves First Reading of New Water, Sewer Usage Fee

The Washington City Council approved the first reading of their amended water and sewer rates at Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance reads no change to the monthly base service charge of $17.85 per account for water and $31.50 per account for sewer. However, the water usage rate will increase by 25 cents to $4.99 per 100 cubic feet, and 22 cents to $4.68 per 100 cubic feet for sewer. Mayor Jaron Rosien commented before the reading was approved unanimously, “I empathize with everyone’s position that it would be fun to vote no, but our job is to vote according to what’s in the best interests of the community as a whole. And as I kind of set up for you, I reminded council that this was a part of the budget discussion and the budget plan for the year. And to change course would require significant changes in many other areas as a ripple effect. If council saw fit to not follow through with what you did during the budget season.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Names 2022 Spring Grant Recipients

Seventeen organizations were named recipients of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation’s 2022 spring grant cycle Wednesday night. The foundation board of directors approved the list of awardees during a meeting at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota. The largest amount given was $3 million to YMCA of Washington County for their indoor aquatic center project, followed by $100,044 to the City of Riverside for their Railroad Park project, $100,000 to the American Red Cross for an emergency response vehicle, $45,967 to the Englert Theatre for a new projector, and $45,378 to the Hills Fire Department for air packs. A total of $3,435,693 was awarded Wednesday, as the foundation nears a total investment of $58 million in grants to non-profit organizations and local governments around Washington County. The full list of recipients is below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Hosting Primary Candidate Forum Next Week

Washington County residents can hear from candidates running for county and state offices during an event hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce next week. A candidate forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th at the Washington Area Performing Arts & Events Center. Candidates expected to attend are Republicans Marcus Fedler and Bill Poch for County Board of Supervisors District 3, Republican Dawn Driscoll and Democrat Kevin Kinney for State Senate District 46, Republicans Heather Hora and Jaron Rosien and Democrat Ty Bopp for State Representative District 92, and Republicans Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold for County Recorder. Candidates will be asked questions given by the chamber and the audience. Absentee voting begins Wednesday, May 18th at the Washington County Auditor’s Office for the June 7th primary election, and the deadline to file a request for a mailed absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, May 23rd.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona and Riverside Citywide Cleanups Saturday

The cities of Kalona and Riverside are offering a chance for residents to tidy up their property this weekend. From 8-11a.m. this Saturday, residents are encouraged to participate in Kalona’s spring clean-up at the west parking lot in City Park. They will accept items such as glass, windows, mirrors, plastics, scrap metal, holiday lights, bicycles, small camping grills, mattresses, box springs, furniture, appliances and electronics. They will not accept yard waste, cardboard, tires, oil, roofing and building materials, railroad ties or telephone poles, items that contain asbestos, light bulbs, hazardous materials or lead acid batteries.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Sulfur Dioxide Data Requirements Rule Report Available for Public Review and Comment

The Iowa DNR invites the public to provide comments on the 2022 report for the sulfur dioxide (SO2) Data Requirements Rule (DRR). The DRR requires an annual assessment of recent SO2 emissions in any area where air quality modeling of actual emissions provided the basis for designating the area attainment for the 2010 1-hour SO2 national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS).
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Marcus Fedler Seeks Re-Election in Upcoming Republican Primary

Current Washington County District 3 Supervisor, Marcus Fedler, is running for re-election in the upcoming June 7th, Primary against opponent Bill Poch. Fedler shares what of his personal and professional experience makes him the right fit for County Supervisor, “There’s a couple of things, I’ve run my own business successfully for 19 years, have grown it, so I know a little bit about budgeting and expenses associated with a functioning office, that sort of thing. It does translate a little bit to government, our funding sources are a little bit different obviously than owning my own business but that’s part of it.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls announce final three Public Safety Director candidates

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls has announced the final candidates for the Public Safety Director position. Following the retirement of former Director Jeff Olson in March 2022, the City began accepting applications for the position. Candidates who applied were required to answer a questionnaire regarding their experience, department goals, and background.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kchanews.com

Breaking: Power Outages In Charles City, Waterloo Thursday Morning

Over 1,800 MidAmerican Energy customers in Charles City and Waterloo are or were without power this (Thursday) morning. While thunderstorms have been impacting northeast Iowa, there’s no official word on the cause of the outage. Almost 1,200 Charles City customers are affected and almost 700 customers have outages in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
Politics
Politics
KCRG.com

Temporary closure set for Boyson Road between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on May 23rd, 2022, Boyson Road will be temporarily closed between Hawkeye Drive and Robins Road for three days. Officials say limited access to businesses on Boyson Court will be available while the contractor installs a new sewer line. Thru traffic should expect delays. Officials...
HIAWATHA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mercy-Cedar Rapids Names New President, CEO

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Board of Trustees at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has selected Timothy Quinn, MD, as its next President & CEO, effective January 1, 2023. Dr. Quinn will replace Timothy Charles, who is retiring at the end of 2022. “As the Board of Trustees, we...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KGLO News

Senate GOP’s court budget includes money originally set aside for pensions

DES MOINES — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. Republican Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola Wednesday said it appears the courts can cover some expenses by using money no longer needed for the pension system for judges.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Two Riverside Dog Breeders on Nation’s Horrible Hundred List

Two Riverside residents are among 17 Iowa breeders listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the country’s 100 worst dog breeders. Iowa had the second-highest number of breeders on the list. Lloyd Yoder of Valleyview Premium Puppies and Loren Yoder were listed separately but appear to possibly operate in different buildings on the same property. USDA inspectors who visited Lloyd’s business in February and March of 2022 found more than a dozen “egregious” violations, including two dogs, one of whom was a nursing mother, who appeared emaciated, as well as an injured dog, and filthy and unsafe conditions. Loren also appeared in the 2019 Horrible Hundred report, and received six violations following a February USDA inspection which noted rodent burrows in a dog enclosure, missing medical records and piles of feces. This is the 10th annual report released by the Humane Society using U.S. Department of Agriculture and state inspection reports with the aim to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy-selling dealers, and to push for new legislation and stronger enforcement of humane laws. You can find the full here.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Wellman-Scofield Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Approaches

The Wellman-Scofield Public Library will be having a Summer Reading Program for area children and Children’s Librarian Lisa Lundstrom shares what the Summer Reading Program is, “What the Summer Reading Program is is a chance for children to engage in reading and just learning activities throughout the summer to prevent the summer slide.”
WELLMAN, IA

