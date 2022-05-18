ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Two Riverside Dog Breeders on Nation’s Horrible Hundred List

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Two Riverside residents are among 17 Iowa breeders listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the country’s 100 worst dog breeders. Iowa had the second-highest number of breeders on the list. Lloyd Yoder of...

