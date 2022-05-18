UK pianist wins big Swiss francs

Slippedisc brings an evening with Finland’s most famous opera star courtesy of OperaVision. Available now. The two parts of the evening showcase two opposite extremes of emotion. Firstly, Poulenc’s powerful La voix humaine (The Human Voice) tells the touching story of an abandoned woman. The opera monologue of approximately 45 minutes is performed in melodramatic film noir style. After the interval the atmosphere changes dramatically, turning into a raucous show of musical classics and popular repertoire. Directed by Jussi Nikkilä and conducted by Dalia Stasevska, this event has been put together specifically to showcase the great artistry of Karita Mattila.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO