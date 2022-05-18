ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK pianist wins big Swiss francs

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Martin James Bartlett has been chosen as recipient of the inaugural...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Maestro move: Spain picks a Hong Kong conductor

The Navarra Symphony Orchestra has appointed Perry So as its music director, from September. So, 40, was formerly associate conductor with the Hong Kong Philharmonic in increasingly difficult circumstances.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin James Bartlett
Slipped Disc

Munich shortens list of Gergiev replacements

The Munich Philharmonic rolls out its 2022-23 season next week, but the lineup for likely successors to Valery Gergiev is already clear. The players’ current favourite is the young Finn Klaus Mäkelä (pic), who is due back next month and may be offered the job by acclamation. Problem? He’s already committed in Oslo and Paris, and both New York and Chicago have him in their sights. Can Munich compete?
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Buenos Aires appoints British chief

The Teatro Colon has named the British conductor Jan Latham-Koenig as its next music director, starting now. Latham-Koenig, 68, has in the past headed the Teatro Massimo di Palermo and the Orchestre Philharmonique and Opéra in Strasbourg. He is presently with the Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM, Mexico City....
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Australian Boys Choir – Austrian Encounters

I chose this one for the picture, of course. The boys are just too cute to ignore but, if you actually watch the programme, they can sing too. They’re members of The Australian Boys Choir and for this concert, on period instruments, they will join with The Vocal Consort and the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra to present some of the finest 18th century choral repertoire.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Streaming now: Karita Mattila and the human factor

Slippedisc brings an evening with Finland’s most famous opera star courtesy of OperaVision. Available now. The two parts of the evening showcase two opposite extremes of emotion. Firstly, Poulenc’s powerful La voix humaine (The Human Voice) tells the touching story of an abandoned woman. The opera monologue of approximately 45 minutes is performed in melodramatic film noir style. After the interval the atmosphere changes dramatically, turning into a raucous show of musical classics and popular repertoire. Directed by Jussi Nikkilä and conducted by Dalia Stasevska, this event has been put together specifically to showcase the great artistry of Karita Mattila.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Francs#Uk#Pianist
Slipped Disc

Maestro quits ‘at my own request’

Graz Opera has lost its chief conductor. Roland Kluttig will leave in mid-2023, ‘at my own request,’ after one three year-term. Artistic director Nora Schmid will aos leave next year and Kluttig has not received a new contract offer from her successor. Graz has flourished under Kluttig’s baton,...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Great British mezzo-soprano dies of myeloma

The family has reported the death of Anne Howells, a soaring international mezzo at the Met, Vienna, Salzburg and elsewhere and one of the most agreeable and unfussy personalities on the world stage. Anne was 81. She leaves a son and a daughter from two marriages, to fellow-singers Ryland Davies...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Vienna is still selling 20% fewer tickets

A survey of Vienna theatres shows they are operating at 20 percent pre-Covid capacity. The State Opera has risen to 90%, but that’s nine points lower than before with the influx of Asian tourists. Stephan Pauly, director of the Musikverein, says, ‘for many concerts we are noticeably below the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Russian pianist is jailed for playing ‘Nazi’ Ukrainian anthem

A musician identified as Vladimir Fofanov has been jailed for 14 days in the Siberian town of Tyumen after playing the national anthem of Ukraine on a street piano. The court found him guilty of ‘Nazi propaganda’ and of posting his performance on the internet. He was further...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Slipped Disc

Raymond Gubbay gets Royal send-off

The Royal Albert Hall this afternoon put on a concert in honour of Raymond Gubbay, marking its own 150th anniversary and the 1500 concerts, operas and Ballets that Raymond has produced in the hall over half a century. The celebrant, 76, made his own stage debut in the silent role...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy