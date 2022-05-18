PICK OF THE WEEK

Enjoy the weather today - it’s the best of the week! We will have a mix of sunshine today with some passing clouds at times. Gusts 20-30 mph will tend to diminish later this afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s with lower humidity. Go ahead and open the windows!

THURSDAY SHOWERS

Low pressure will track through northern New England tomorrow. The associated warm front will move through local towns tomorrow morning with developing rain. Although there may be a lull tomorrow afternoon, the cold front will track through late afternoon or evening with a few more spotty showers. I expect a lot of lingering cloud cover and cooler temperatures. It won’t be a washout all day, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella on standby.

HOT WEEKEND

Brace for a hot and humid turn this weekend with possible record heat. We’re facing the first 90s of 2022, possibly both days in many towns. The beaches will run a little cooler, especially on Cape Cod with more tolerable 70s. It’s time to consider your plan to stay cool. Even if you were able to get through last weekend without the A.C., you’ll likely want/need it this weekend. There could be a few storms along an approaching front Sunday, keep checking in with us as we get a better idea on the weekend forecast.

© 2019 Cox Media Group