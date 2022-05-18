Speedy 2023 Wide Receiver 'Blessed And Thankful' for Syracuse Offer

Syracuse wide receivers coach Mike Johnson was in Florida recently evaluating talent for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. He spent time at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach and watched class of 2023 athlete Micah Mays. Mays, a 6-2, 175 pounder, is also a track star. The combination of size, athleticism and speed makes him an intriguing prospect.

After Johnson saw Mays live, an offer was extended.

"Blessed and thankful," Mays said of the offer.

In addition, Mays says his interest in the Orange is "strong." Syracuse joins a list of offers that totals nearly three dozen. They include Appalachian State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Louisville, Minnesota, NC State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others. Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami, Northwestern and Purdue are among those that have also expressed interest.

Mays had 42 catches for 724 yards (17.2 average) and seven touchdowns during his junior season (highlights in the video at the top of the page).

The next step for Mays and Syracuse is to schedule a visit. While Mays is definitely interested in getting on campus, one has not been scheduled yet.

