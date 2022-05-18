ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Speedy 2023 Wide Receiver 'Blessed And Thankful' for Syracuse Offer

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago

Syracuse wide receivers coach Mike Johnson was in Florida recently evaluating talent for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. He spent time at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach and watched class of 2023 athlete Micah Mays. Mays, a 6-2, 175 pounder, is also a track star. The combination of size, athleticism and speed makes him an intriguing prospect.

After Johnson saw Mays live, an offer was extended.

"Blessed and thankful," Mays said of the offer.

In addition, Mays says his interest in the Orange is "strong." Syracuse joins a list of offers that totals nearly three dozen. They include Appalachian State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Louisville, Minnesota, NC State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others. Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami, Northwestern and Purdue are among those that have also expressed interest.

Mays had 42 catches for 724 yards (17.2 average) and seven touchdowns during his junior season (highlights in the video at the top of the page).

The next step for Mays and Syracuse is to schedule a visit. While Mays is definitely interested in getting on campus, one has not been scheduled yet.

Josh Richards Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse football has prioritized East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle. He visited for Junior Day in March and returned to campus in April. Richards will be back yet again as he has scheduled an official visit. The 6-3, 175 pounder will be on campus ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ta'Ron Haile Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

One of the top wideouts in the Northeast in the 2024 class is Millville (NJ) High standout Ta'Ron Haile. The 6-0, 170 pounder took an unofficial visit to Syracuse last week.  "It was good," Haile said. "The coaches were amazing. They took care of me. They took me on a tour of the facility and ...
SYRACUSE, NY
dukebasketballreport.com

Syracuse Dumps An Iconic Name

We’ve developed a grudging respect for Syracuse as an ACC school. Yes, the program has been mediocre. Big whoop. The fans are passionate and the program, like Duke or Kentucky, is a year-round obsession. We grok it, our Orange brethren. But we have to ask: has Syracuse made a...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

The Circle of (Coaching) Life

ITHACA, NY -- Up on South Hill, two coaches are going in different directions, as David Valesente — the Ithaca College baseball coach — just picked up his first Liberty League title while the men's crew coach, Dan Robinson, is retiring after 47 years. Yes, you read that correctly — 47 years at IC.
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rankings are great, but Baldwinsville lacrosse wants to lift banner

Baldwinsville boy's lacrosse practices like the top team in Section 3, and they’re having fun too. “It’s been an absolute blast playing with the boys that we’ve been playing with since kindergarten, first grade, and being successful is always fun,” senior captain Trey Ordway said. Success...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Schools across Syracuse area 13th most segregated by race in the nation

A new study of school segregation shows public school districts across the Syracuse metro area are the 13th most segregated by race in the country. The Century Foundation just published new data showing the Syracuse area just behind Chicago-Evanston, Illinois and just ahead of Flint, Michigan. Newark, New Jersey and Gary, Indiana lead the list for most segregated when comparing White to Black students.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

6 nifty finds at Syracuse’s Buy Local Bash (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Hundreds of shoppers attended the 2022 Buy Local Bash on Thursday evening to browse items from over 70 locally-owned businesses. The shopping event took place in the F Shed at the Central New York Regional Market, returning in-person this year after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. The Buy Local Bash vendors sold clothing, soaps, jewelry, wood products, candles, baked goods, candy, whiskey and wine, while food trucks and beverage booths kept the crowd full and happy.
SYRACUSE, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Andrew C. “Andy” Fogarty 1974 – 2021

Mr. Andrew C. “Andy” Fogarty, 47, of Clover Lane, Liverpool, New York died Friday, December 17, 2021, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, following a short battle with cancer. Born on September 25, 1974, in New Hartford, NY, he was the son of Jean Connolly Fogarty. He was...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report: Brittanee Drexel's ashes returning to Rochester area Wednesday

Brittanee Drexel's ashes are coming home to Rochester on Wednesday, according to a report on Good Morning America. Drexel's mother, Dawn Drexel, appeared on the show Wednesday morning to talk about the major breakthrough in the case. "I've been waiting for this day for 13 years, ever since the day...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Welcome 'JMA Wireless Dome:' Syracuse University announces new name

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Carrier is out. JMA Wireless is officially in. Syracuse University publicly announced the Dome's new name Thursday morning. The naming rights deal lasts for 10 years, university leaders said, but they would not reveal any more specifics about how much JMA Wireless paid to have its name on the Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
