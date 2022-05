WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Washington County on Saturday. According to police, troopers responded to a Washington County mall for a report of a theft from Rural King. Police gathered information on the suspect’s car that fled the scene. A trooper saw the car in Mount Pleasant Township and conducted a traffic stop at Westland Road at Main Street.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO