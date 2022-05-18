ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Bookfest Returns To Farm Show

By Tyler Friel
977rocks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday begins a large fundraiser to support some area libraries. The annual Butler County Bookfest returns to the...

www.977rocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
977rocks.com

Flower & Food Fest

With summer-like temperatures in the forecast tomorrow, a summer filled event is scheduled at Alameda Park. The Flower and Food Fest is happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It features plant, food, and famers market vendors on-site. The Master Gardeners will also be at the event selling plants.
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, PA
Entertainment
City
Mars, PA
City
Prospect, PA
City
Slippery Rock, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
977rocks.com

Butler Senior High School Project Facing Supply Chain Issues

Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butler County Bookfest#Butlerradio Com
977rocks.com

Weekend Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. The first will be held Saturday in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church on West Slippery Rock Street from noon until 4 p.m. Boxes containing milk, canned goods, fresh produce, and dry goods will be distributed. The...
CHICORA, PA
Farm and Dairy

Millions set to go to food banks could boost local farm purchasing

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank set a goal years ago to make half of its distributed product mix fresh fruits and vegetables. At the time, in 2014, those types of food made up about 21% of its distribution, said Joshua Murphy, director of supply chain strategy with the food bank. That’s about 5.8 million pounds a year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Attracting birds to your yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I love attracting birds to my yard.  Every time I post bird pictures or videos, someone always asks how I get the different types of birds to come into my yard.  Attracting birds is simple, but my expertise is not birds, so we should talk with an expert for tips and tricks to make your birding experience as exciting as possible.  For that expertise, we had a discussion with Rachel Handel, the communications director at the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania.Elizabeth: Hi Rachel! Why would you want to attract...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Clyde and Lil Girl are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ClydeAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Clyde is a young pup who is looking for family who is ready to give him all of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Kelly Unveils Local Projects Seeking Funding

Congressman Mike Kelly is unveiling a list of projects that he’s seeking funding for through this year’s upcoming federal budget. Among the 15 projects are five in Butler County—mainly geared toward infrastructure according to Kelly. “We’re talking about roads, bridges, rivers, railways, and runways. We’re talking about...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Restaurant News: Stagioni to Close

More bad news for Pittsburgh restaurant-goers. Stagioni, Stephen Felder and Carla DelSignore’s beloved South Side eatery, will close at the end of June. “It wasn’t COVID related. We did a good job dealing with the situation and felt like we were chameleons reacting to everything that got put into play and the obstacles in front of us. We kept our staff safe. We did outdoor events with our neighbors Acacia. Our customers supported us with takeaway. We made it through a lot of hard times and felt positive about how we did it,” DelSignore says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Township property listed at $1.45 million was inspired by builder’s dream

Builder Joseph Minyon said the idea for the 12,000-square-foot, chateau-inspired home he built in Ligonier Township came to him in a dream. “I saw a bird in flight with wings outstretched — I’m not sure what kind of bird it was, but I’ll say it was an eagle,” he said. “If you look at an aerial (view) of the house, to me, it’s a bird in flight.”
LIGONIER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy