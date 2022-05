You’ll never take pens for granted again after you’ve used one that is designed to make writing feel so natural and free. Pen designs are a dime a dozen, but the majority of them are simply fat sticks that let you leave ink marks on paper or other surfaces. Some pens are beautifully designed, but few are made to make the act of writing both pleasurable and painless. Some pens do come with ergonomic shapes that let you grip the barrel more comfortably, but some of these also come with heavy clips or caps that make the entire shaft more top-heavy. This pen, in contrast, uses simple physics to elevate the writing process and, in turn, help elevate your thinking process as well, making it feel as if gravity is pulling down not only the ink but also the ideas you want to put on paper.

