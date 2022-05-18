SD Board of Regents & Extra Funding

The U-S House Agriculture Committee passed several bills this week which will be sent to the entire House for votes. A few of the bills were sponsored by South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson. Johnson says he was pleased to see his congressional colleagues share the interest in the bills and passed them through the committee. Johnson says the first bill addresses the bottleneck and slow action with the supply chain. Johnson has some ideas as to how to address the supply chain issues. He says too many times ships will leave a port empty while American commodities and goods are left behind. The South Dakota Congressman says we also need to change the regulations that are restrictive for truck drivers. Johnson says the third component is to get people back to work. He says there are 3 million fewer people working today than there were three years ago prior to the pandemic.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO