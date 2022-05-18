ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SD Board of Regents & Extra Funding

wnax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota legislature this year added extra money to the Board of Regents budget to allow them to give their...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Butcher Block Bill Passes U-S House Agriculture Committee

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is trying to help livestock producers locate additional processing facilities by introducing the “Butcher Block Bill.” The U-S House Agriculture committee unanimously passed Johnson’s bill this week. Johnson, who is a member of the U-S House Agriculture Committee, says there isn’t enough capacity to handle all the livestock processing needs. Johnson says his bill would help smaller size meat processing locker facilities, and create more meat processing capacity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

House Agriculture Committee Passes Dusty Johnson’s Bills

The U-S House Agriculture Committee passed several bills this week which will be sent to the entire House for votes. A few of the bills were sponsored by South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson. Johnson says he was pleased to see his congressional colleagues share the interest in the bills and passed them through the committee. Johnson says the first bill addresses the bottleneck and slow action with the supply chain. Johnson has some ideas as to how to address the supply chain issues. He says too many times ships will leave a port empty while American commodities and goods are left behind. The South Dakota Congressman says we also need to change the regulations that are restrictive for truck drivers. Johnson says the third component is to get people back to work. He says there are 3 million fewer people working today than there were three years ago prior to the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

SD Legislative Committee Hears Corrections Report

South Dakota legislators heard from Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko on the condition of prisons and what is in a consultant’s report. Wasko told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that the report found many managers held multiple jobs…. Wasko says the management structure was not effective or...
POLITICS
wnax.com

SD Prisons Facing Critical Issues

Major problems with prisons and adjacent facilities were pointed out to members of the South Dakota Legislatures Government Operations and Audit Committee this week. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says she has been at every facility in the system….. Wasko says the women’s prison in Pierre is especially alarming…....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
wnax.com

Nebraska Farm Bureau Reacts To New SEC Proposed Ruling

A new rule being proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to report greenhouse gas emissions has some farmers concerned. A delegation from Nebraska Farm Bureau were in our nation’s capital this week addressing their concerns to congressional members, and to government agency bureaucrats. Mark McHargue (Mac-Harg) serves as the president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. He says many of the government officials they spoke to were unaware of the proposed rule, and the devastating effects it may have on agriculture.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

MidAmerican Energy Asking for Natural Gas Rate Hike

MidAmerican Energy will ask the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission for a natural gas rate increase. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood says its needed for continued investments and improvements in their distribution system…. Greenwood says the actual price of natural gas can change very rapidly…. Greenwood says its been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnax.com

Iowa Lifts Bird Flu Quarantine

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship released three Iowa poultry sites from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine restrictions. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises and were lifted on May 16 after these sites were cleared from HPAI. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “This is a notable step forward in our state’s collaborative response to avian influenza, but our work is not done.” Naig says, “I am extremely proud of our ability to move quickly to implement our response plans that minimize virus spread, protect the health of Iowa’s poultry flocks and ensure farmers can continue farming. Moving forward, the Iowa Department of Agriculture, along with the USDA, producers and other industry stakeholders will continue efforts to effectively manage this outbreak.” The sites released from quarantine include: a commercial pullet site in Franklin County, a commercial turkey site in Hamilton County and a site of commercial breeding chickens in Humboldt County, Iowa. Quarantines will be lifted on remaining sites as requirements for release ar met. These requirements include, but are not limited to, cleaning, disinfection and environmental sampling of the infected premises.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Derecho Leaves Long Lasting Damage

The strong winds and tornadoes that tore through much of the region last week may leave long lasting damages. Rod Nohr with Nohr-Wortmann Engineering of Yankton has been inspecting a number of sites in Minnesota and South Dakota that were hit by the derecho…. Nohr says they are finding...
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota Legislature#The Board Of Regents
wnax.com

Mountain Snowpack Melting Away

Despite an increase in mountain snowpack last month, runoff into the Missouri River basin will be well below normal again this year. Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service Missouri River basin office, says the runoff potential is still very low…. Low says other rivers in the...
ENVIRONMENT
wnax.com

Nebraska Law Enforcement Encouraging Safe Driving

Law enforcement leaders from several agencies joined traffic safety officials to encourage safe driving across Nebraska this summer. Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, says highways will be very busy over the next few months…. Bolduc says using seatbelts is a big part of the campaign…
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy