Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

David Perdue has been Trump’s ride or die since even before they both lost statewide in Georgia in 2020. But just days before the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, it seems like Trump is hanging his old buddy out to dry. May 21, 2022.
After Pennsylvania’s Republican voters gave State Senator Doug Mastriano their party’s nomination for Governor, the Washington Post’s Editorial Board said Mastriano represents a unique threat to American democracy. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell shares his thoughts on Mastriano’s nomination and explains how the electoral college enables our elections to be stolen.May 20, 2022.
Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, joins Joy Reid on his plan to win. "We have been to places where they haven't seen a Black person in a very long time. And the conversations have been great,” Jones tells Joy Reid. “Because people want good education, good infrastructure, and great jobs. So that’s how we are going to win this race."May 20, 2022.
Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
A new bill in Oklahoma could ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization with exceptions only for medical emergencies and victims of rape or incest if the crimes are reported to law enforcement. Reproductive health care providers or anyone who aids in abortion procedures could be sued by private citizens under this ban.May 21, 2022.
Cecile Richards joins Garrett Haake to discuss a bill passed by the Oklahoma state legislature that bans abortion after “fertilization” that Richards says “would mean that Oklahoma would become the first state that could completely ban abortion, safe and legal abortion since Roe was decided.” She calls it “cruel and inhumane” particularly as many Texas women have traveled to Oklahoma for abortions since their home state enacted restrictions on the procedure last year.May 20, 2022.
