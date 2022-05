BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...

