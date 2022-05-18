5 German soccer fans detained in Spain following clashes

Spain Soccer Europa League Final Rangers' head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst stands during a training session at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers are holding stadium training sessions ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday in Seville.(AP Photo/Jose Breton) (Jose Breton)

SEVILLE, Spain — (AP) — Five German soccer fans have been detained following clashes ahead of the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, Spanish authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish police said the Frankfurt fans were taken into custody after fighting with Scottish supporters and officers at about midnight in the center of the city.

Police said the Frankfurt supporters threw bricks and tables from bars, and fired flares at Rangers fans and at police officers.

There were no reports of significant injuries.

More than 5,000 security personnel are on alert in the southern Spanish city as authorities expected up to 150,000 fans to arrive for Wednesday’s match in Europe’s second-tier club competition. Most were without tickets for the final.

Frankfurt fans had already caused problems in the city ahead of the team’s game against Seville club Real Betis in the round of 16.

