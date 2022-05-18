Hoopeston Police Report 5/18/22

A Watson man taken into custody near Watson after a lengthy stand-off with Police. Matthew W. Reissen, 37, of Watson, was arrested at his residence along IL Rt. 37 early Friday morning after a fifteen–hour standoff with Police. The incident started early Thursday afternoon when the Effingham County Sheriff‘s Office began receiving calls that Reissen was lighting fires in his yard and on RT 37, which runs in front of his residence. Callers also reported Reissen throwing large rocks at passing cars, and threatening motorists with a large knife he was carrying.

