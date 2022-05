LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118. Summary of Minutes, March 8, 2022—Meeting called to order at 7:01 PM. No Public Comment. Items Approved: Agenda; Consent Agenda; Payment of Bills. Supervisor briefly addressed an Update on the Border-to-Border Trail. Zoning Administrator and CAFA Representative submitted their reports in writing to the Township Board as well as provide a brief update. The Deputy Supervisor presented some statistics on the new website and a recommendation from the Broadband Oversight Committee regarding construction funds. Multi-Lakes Representative and WWRA Representative summarized their reports to the Township Board. Items Approved: Adopt Resolution No. 22-05 to Initiate a Lake Improvement Project for the Township of Lyndon through the Washtenaw County Board of Public Works for North Lake; Adopt Resolution No. 22-06 to Initiate a Lake Improvement Project for the Township of Lyndon through the Washtenaw County Board of Public Works for Joslin Lake; Approve the Zoning Map Amendment (ZMA) 22-01 to rezone a portion of Parcel E -05-01-300-002 and E -05-02-400-017 from Wilderness Recreation (WR) to Rural Residential (RR); Quote from B S&A General Ledger and Accounts Payable as long as there are funds in the budget; Join the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce as long as the dues do not exceed $500. The meeting adjourned at 8:35 PM.

