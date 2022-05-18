ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s Ready To Camp In An Awesome Texas Covered Wagon This Summer?

By Leo
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
This might be the most TEXAS thing you do this summer. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many awesome places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT SILVER...

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tired Of The West Texas Heat? Move Here Instead!

It's been a much warmer than average Spring in West Texas. Record-tying temperatures in the lower 100s for a week or so have everyone scrambling for relief in the pool, air conditioning whether it's at home or doing some shopping... And so many being good neighbors checking on one another making sure everyone's got fans and air conditioning and water etc. And heaven help the home or business where the air conditioning goes on the fritz and you have to call the repairman. We've been waiting for a new compressor for our ac units at the radio stations for over a week, and we're told they are on backorder. So our Boss has the office staff mostly working from home while we wait for the part we need. Thankfully the studio units are still working so we can come in and do shows on the air. There IS relief in sight though as high temperatures over the weekend drop from the 100s into the upper 80s on Saturday and low to mid-70s on Sunday.
WEST, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Quick Getaways For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, some people like to stay home to hang out and bbq and some like to getaway. Before we get to the getaway spots, let's remember why we celebrate the weekend. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have lost their lives defending this great nation we live in.
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Not So Fast! Pros And Cons Of Having A Swimming Pool In West Texas

Let me start by saying in my defense, I got my pool in the middle of the pandemic. I was homeschooling my kiddos, they needed something to do for 'P.E.' and I needed them out of my hair for a couple of hours a day. Not to mention everyone had the exact same idea in 2020 so the fact that we actually found 1 on store shelves felt like a sign from the pool gods.
WEST, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Guys Here Are 5 Acts Of Chivalry Lady’s In West Texas Would Love For You To Bring Back !

You guys, I was pleasantly surprised to learn over the weekend that chivalry is not dead! Quick shout out to Michael with La Ma convenience store in Odessa where I was hanging out over the weekend. As I went to introduce myself to him, he immediately removed the cowboy hat he was wearing and shook my hand as he told me his name. Can I say this kind of thing makes a lady melt? Manners. Respect. A true Texas gentleman.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

