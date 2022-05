The Miami Heat have recently been defeated by the Boston Celtics on their home court in Miami, losing 127-102. There's no doubt that this is a disappointing performance for a team that finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. While star Jimmy Butler performed well, finishing with 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, that simply wasn't enough for the Heat to get past the Celtics.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO