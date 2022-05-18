ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Dem. McGarvey wins race for outgoing John Yarmuth's seat

By Associated Press
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination in the Louisville-area U.S. House district.

The ranking Democrat in the GOP-led state Senate defeated state Rep. Attica Scott in Tuesday’s 3rd District primary.

McGarvey has the endorsement of the district's retiring congressman, John Yarmuth.

Kentucky’s five Republican U.S. House incumbents also secured the GOP nomination in their bids for reelection. U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, and Andy Barr defeated primary opponents Tuesday. James Comer, the GOP incumbent in the 1st District, was unopposed.

