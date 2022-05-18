ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House prices hit new record but growth expected to slow

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lL1J_0fi3FRfI00

The average UK house price increased by more than £3,000 in April, marking the longest run of monthly rises since 2016, according to an index.

Halifax said the average property value rose by 1.1% or £3,078 last month.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “This was the 10th consecutive month that property values have increased, the longest run of continuous gains since the end of 2016.”

The typical house price was a new record of £286,079 – an annual increase of 10.8%.

At the current rate of growth, the price of a typical home could hit £300,000 by the end of the year, but Halifax said that remains unlikely given the economic conditions predicted.

Prices have increased by £47,568 on average over the past two years, the report said.

It took the previous five and a half years to make an equivalent leap, with values increasing by £47,689 on average between October 2014 and April 2020.

Mr Galley said: “The imbalance between supply and demand persists, with an insufficient number of new properties coming on to the market to meet the needs of prospective buyers and strong competition to secure properties driving up prices.

“There remains evidence that this demand is centred on larger family homes rather than smaller properties such as flats. Over the past year, prices for detached and semi-detached properties have risen by over 12%, compared to just 7.1% for flats.

“The net cash increase for detached properties, at just under £50,000 over the past year, is nearly five times more than for flats.”

House prices have continued to climb despite the cost-of-living crisis putting a financial squeeze on households.

With interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year

Russell Galley, Halifax

Inflation is expected to hit 10%-plus in the coming months and the Bank of England raised the base rate to 1% this week, pushing up costs for some borrowers.

Mr Galley continued: “The headwinds facing the wider economy cannot be ignored.

“The house price-to-income ratio is already at its highest ever level (7.2 times full-time average earnings typically) and with interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year.”

Across the UK, Halifax said Northern Ireland is the strongest performer for annual house price growth, at 14.9%, although the average house price there remains some way short of its record of £230,931, set in the summer of 2007.

Average house prices in Wales and Scotland hit new records in April, at £214,396 and £196,471 respectively.

Six out of nine English regions recorded double-digit annual house price inflation during April.

In the South West, the average house price broke through the £300,000 barrier for the first time, at £301,632.

Annual house price inflation in London continues to lag the rest of the UK, at 6.2%.

However, average property values in London remain much higher than the rest of the UK, with the latest average price of £537,896 also a new record for the city, Halifax said.

The house price boom will soon be over

Andrew Montlake, Coreco

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Our latest housing market report records a rise in new potential registered buyers per member estate agency branch to 84 in March, however with the recent announcement made by the Bank of England on the increase in interest rates, this will undoubtedly show some effect within the market in the coming months.”

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, said: “Even though prices rose sharply again in April, the house price boom will soon be over.

“The stamp duty holiday, record low interest rates and the race for space triggered an unprecedented surge in demand and activity, pushing prices ever higher, but we’re now entering the business end of the pandemic.”

Mark Harris , chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “With another interest rate rise this month, and the potential for more to come, brokers are being kept busy.

“Borrowers are increasingly concerned about rising mortgage rates and are keen to secure a fixed rate in particular before they rise further.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Last month we asked people how much their monthly mortgage payments would have to rise this year in order to put their finances under pressure, and 10% of people said up to £50 would be enough.

“Once increases started closing in on £100 a month, a third of people said they’d face difficulties, and with a rise of up to £200 a month, two-thirds said they’d struggle. Unfortunately, rises of this size are possible.”

Here are average house prices in April followed by the annual increase, according to Halifax:

– East Midlands, £237,466, 12.8%– Eastern England, £334,570, 11.9%– London, £537,896, 6.2%– North East, £163,431, 8.9%– North West, £217,199, 10.7%– Northern Ireland, £182,565, 14.9%– Scotland, £196,471, 8.3%– South East, £390,095, 12.1%– South West, £301,632, 14.8%– Wales, £214,396, 14.2%– West Midlands, £241,632, 10.4%– Yorkshire and the Humber, £197,955, 10.3%

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

House prices could fall as cost of living bites, Nationwide says

Building society Nationwide has warned that house prices might begin to slide later this year as budgets are put under pressure by the rising cost of living.The firm said that while house prices have been increasing at double-digit rates so far this year, they could start falling again.“Higher property prices and interest rates, together with steep increases in the cost of living, mean housing has become less affordable and we expect housing market activity to slow and the rate of house price growth to moderate in the coming quarters,” it said in an update on Friday.“There is a risk of...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#House Price Index#Housing Market#Uk#Un
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi threatens to block trade deal over Northern Ireland Protocol plans

The US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol to uphold peace in the region.The congresswoman said in a statement: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the entire world.“Ensuring there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely necessary...
U.S. POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi comments slammed by DUP leader as ‘unhelpful’

An intervention by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol has been slammed by the DUP leader as “unhelpful”.Ms Pelosi said the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the protocol.In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit trade arrangements to uphold peace in the region.The congresswoman said in a statement: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The U.S. Housing Market Has Peaked

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. If you’ve tried to buy a home in the past two years, you have my most profound sympathies. Your experience has probably gone something like this: You found your dream home online; sent photos around to your family; visited the premises (or decided to buy, sight unseen); got your financial statements in order; smartly offered 10 percent over asking; and learned, several hours later, that no fewer than 831 other people had bid for the same house, which sold to a couple who paid 50 percent over asking, all cash, and cinched the deal with a contract amendment promising to name their firstborn child after the seller.
BUSINESS
CNN

Prices are rising. How much should your salary increase?

(CNN) — When it comes to salary negotiations, job candidates have a lot of leverage these days. "There are a number of economic factors that are relevant for thinking about salary negotiations right now," said Linda Babcock, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University. Along with rising inflation, the nationwide labor shortage -- there are now almost two jobs available for every job seeker -- has given workers "a lot more bargaining power than they have traditionally had in softer labor markets," she said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy