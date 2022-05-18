ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Disabled woman attacked by rat as she slept

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A disabled pensioner suffered a “horrific” attack by a rat as she slept, leaving her caked in blood, her husband says.

John Kirk, 85, woke up one morning to find his wife Diana covered in bites and claw marks following the rodent’s attack.

The pensioner’s eyelids, fingers and elbow had also been chewed on by the rat, which had been hiding in the couple’s home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire .

Ms Kirk, 76, suffers from a number of health problems including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

She is also brain damaged and unable to feel pain following a fall down the stairs some six years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egKfn_0fi3DX2400

Due to her health problems, Ms Kirk sleeps in a downstairs room of the couple’s home.

Mr Kirk, a retired tank driver, described the injuries inflicted on his wife of 36 years as “horrific”.

“At first I thought Diana had been shot,” he said. “There was blood everywhere. The rat had tried to eat her to get to her blood. There were bite marks on her cheek and her lips.

“Diana’s fingers and elbow were badly chewed as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LP9cz_0fi3DX2400

He added: “The only saving grace is that Diana didn’t know too much about it. She can’t feel pain because of her brain damage.”

Mr Kirk said he heard scratching sounds coming from the living room the night before Ms Kirk, a retired John Lewis shop worker, was attacked.

He said: “We had a rat in the house before Christmas which the council came and got rid of and I’d thought that was that.

“I’d put seeds and peanuts out for the birds in the garden and kept bags of bird food in the sideboard in the living room.

“The rat must have sneaked into the kitchen and set up a nest in the sideboard because the bags of food were all chewed through.

“The night Diana was attacked I’d gone to bed about 10.20pm and had heard scratching behind the TV but didn’t think too much about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZET4_0fi3DX2400

“At about 1.30am in the morning I noticed something brush past my bed but fell back to sleep.

“When I came downstairs at 6am the next morning to make Diana a tea, that’s when I saw her covered in blood.

“It was like a scene from Rambo. Absolutely horrific. She was just shaking with her hands by her neck staring up at me.”

Mr Kirk called an ambulance and Ms Kirk was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where she was cleaned up and given a powerful course of antibiotics.

Mr Kirk, who served in the 6th Tank Regiment and saw action in North Africa in the late 50s, added: “The rat had tried to gnaw right through to the bone.

“Diana had obviously been attacked in the night because the blood had congealed and had gone black.

“I’ve read since that rats only ever go for babies and people who are immobile in bed like my wife.

“I think people need to know the risks about rats and be wary about putting food out for the birds because it obviously got attracted by the seeds and nuts and thought our house would make a good place for a nest.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Rochdale dog attack: Boy, 3, was 'happy, kind and caring'

A three-year-old who died in a dog attack at a farm was "a happy, kind and caring little boy", his family have said. Daniel John Twigg was outdoors with several dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before he was found with serious injuries on Sunday. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Rapist who lay in wait before attack on woman is jailed

A man who lay in wait in a woman's bedroom before dragging her downstairs and raping her in her living room has been jailed for 10 years. Soloman Sanyas, 46, from Sheffield, was charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after the May 2021 attack. The victim was left "petrified"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rats#Birds#Christmas#Tea#Pean
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Homeowner says he is scared to let his seven grandchildren play outside on lawn after THREE cars smashed through his fence into his garden next to 40mph road

A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Man snatched boy, 4, and carried him off towards Iceland store' before his desperate mother chased him down and grabbed him back - as police appeal for CCTV and witnesses

A man reportedly snatched a four-year-old boy on a high street in Liverpool who was out shopping with his mother. Police received reports that the young boy was grabbed after he and his mother were approached outside Top Class Shoe Repairs on Walton Vale road on Tuesday 10 May at around 12.45pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Independent

Mother is shot dead days after funeral for her five-year-old son

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting has also died just days after his funeral, authorities say.Kaylynn Davidson, 32, was fatally shot on Tuesday in the downtown area of South Bend, Indiana, charging documents seen by ABC57 and WNDU allege. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, becoming the fourth person to die by homicide in South Bend in less than a week. Surveillance video allegedly showed 26-year-old Kimarie Wright fighting with Davidson inside a restaurant before pulling out a handgun.The mother had walked over to Ms Wright and punched...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy